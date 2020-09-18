Champions of the decade: Story series highlights state championship teams of past 10 years

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was an incredibly successfully past 10 years for area high school teams.

The 14 schools in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area combined for 63 OSAA state team championships in the decade ending with the 2019-20 school year.

There were so many highlights that we decided to take a look back at some of the dominating performances, shockers and incredible team efforts that resulted in those athletes holding up a new blue trophy when it was all done.

Over the next several weeks we’ll put the spotlight on some of those teams with a series of stories. We didn’t want to leave anyone out, so here’s a quick glance at all 63 state championships won by area teams separated by sport.

Boys cross-country

Philomath book-ended the decade with 4A state titles in 2010 and last fall in 2019, defeating league rival Sisters by five points.

Girls cross-country

Behind an individual title from sophomore Madeline Nason in 2019, Corvallis edged 2018 champion Hood River Valley by four points (and Wilsonville by six) to claim the 5A championship.

Football