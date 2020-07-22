Corvallis High School getting creative to organize summer workouts

“They’re very good at that. They’re still six feet apart, but they are holding each other accountable," Duerfeldt said. "They take it really well — it’s gone, in my eyes, pretty well for what we’re doing and what we’re able to do… Obviously they just want to play… But we’re going to maximize what we can with what we’ve got.”

Student-athletes at CHS have been going through workouts for a number of sports, and Munoz said he and Crescent Valley athletic director Mark Henderson reached an agreement early in the summer that none of the athletes at either school would be allowed to start school-regulated workouts until July 1.

OSAA allowed member schools to resume organized workouts June 26, but with so much uncertainty about the safety of students gathering in groups, Munoz and Henderson wanted to ensure that everyone in the district had a level playing field.

CHS is not requiring students to take a temperature test when they arrive for workouts, since that is not required by the state during phase two of Gov. Brown’s reopening plan. But students do go through a series of questions, and if there is any doubt as to whether they are fully healthy, they are immediately sent home.

“It’s a lot of work for the coaches and I feel bad,” Munoz said. “I told them, ‘I don’t know how I would handle it if I was coaching right now.’ It’s tough.”

