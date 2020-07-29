Corvallis School District suspends athletic activities indefinitely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corvallis School District has suspended all athletic activities until further notice, the district announced on Wednesday.

The decision comes after the district announced Monday that it will start the fall term online-only and will not return to in-person classes for at least the first six weeks of the school year.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown released uniform guidelines Tuesday for schools to use as they attempt to reopen, and that at the moment, many counties are behind the required standard. When those guidelines were released, Corvallis School District superintendent Ryan Noss and the districts’ athletic directors decided that the best course of action was to put organized athletic activities on hold until they have more information.