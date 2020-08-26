David Younger finds new football opportunity at Willamette University

Younger, who continues to teach physical education and health at South, stepped away from his coaching duties in November because he thought it was best for the football program.

Nate Munoz, South’s principal at the time who has since moved on to the same position at Clackamas High School, told the newspaper in November that he didn’t know why Younger resigned.

“I got an ultimatum that I either needed to resign or I was going to get fired,” Younger said.

He said that it was his intense and sometimes vocal actions during games – and a desire not to change -- that led to the request.

“The passion that I have for football, it can rub people the wrong way sometimes. They see me on Friday nights … they see me on the sideline intense and focused. I wear my heart on my sleeve,” Younger said. “Sometimes you get asked to do things by your administration that aren’t who you are. I came to the realization that it wasn’t what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to resign,” especially with his son Kaden being an incoming sophomore in the program.

He looks back and wishes he hadn’t done some things on the sideline. But he still believes in backing his team, showing his players that he’s fighting for them and feels that part of him probably won’t ever change.