Final season cut short for Lebanon seniors after four years filled with success

When the Lebanon girls basketball team emerged with a win over Corvallis at the state tournament last week, its seniors had no idea they would be playing their final high school game.
The Warriors’ 49-33 victory in the 5A consolation semifinal meant that their season would be extended for one more game — and it also guaranteed their first top-six finish at state since 2014. After the game, Lebanon senior post Taylor Edwards described why the win was so important, even after her team had already been eliminated from title contention.
“I love this team and I just want to play as long as we can,” Edwards said.
The next day, though, she and her teammates found out that their season had ended in unceremonious fashion. Less than 24 hours before the Warriors were set to play Churchill for fourth place, the Oregon School Activities Association announced that it was canceling the remainder of all winter championships to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
As a result, Lebanon’s four seniors, like so many other athletes across the country, were robbed of a sense of finality.
“The biggest impact, I think, is just that closure at the end,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said. “When you know it’s your last game, win or lose, you get that closure with the team and can celebrate the season and the journey. That is what’s lost here.”
That group of seniors — Ellie Croco, Edwards, Madison Moe and Mary Workman — helped deliver the Lebanon program some of its most successful seasons in recent memory. The Warriors won the Mid-Willamette Conference title in 2018-19 and earned the No. 2 seed at the 5A state tournament en route to a 21-5 finish.
This season they went 19-7 and finished second in the conference with a 13-3 record, trailing only Silverton, the No. 1-ranked team in 5A. The Warriors were the only team in the state of Oregon to hand Silverton a loss this season, defeating the Foxes 47-42 at home on Feb. 14.
Two of Lebanon’s seniors, Croco and Workman, were four-year letterwinners.
Croco ends her prep career as one of the top players in school history. She was named the Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year as a junior and was a 5A first team all-state selection.
Last April, though, she suffered a knee injury while playing with her AAU team and needed surgery to repair a torn posterior cruciate ligament. That injury kept her sidelined until November, but did not hinder her chance to continue her playing career. On Nov. 18, she signed to play at St. Mary’s College in Moraga, Calif. There, she will join a program that has had plenty of recent success in the West Coast Conference.
Workman was a second team all-league selection as a junior and took on even more responsibility for the Warriors throughout her senior season. Edwards, in the final game of the year, poured in 14 points over a 17-minute span to carry the Warriors past the Spartans.
Moe suffered an injury just before the first game of the season and was unable to play in a game until March 3 — Lebanon’s senior night. In that game, she buried a three at the start of the game to spark a blowout win for the Warriors.
“This journey has just been amazing with them,” Benedict said. “It’s a blessing to be able to share it with those kids.”