Prep football: Area schools set for return to play

The biggest issue is a lack of linemen. Corvallis coach Chris McGowan said the Spartans will be able to compete against every team on their schedule, but if one of their linemen goes down with an injury, they will be a whole different team.

“We’re in this kind of strange place where we can barely play a varsity game, but don’t really have enough for a second team either,” McGowan said. “We’re trying to pick up a few more kids and make it work.”

McGowan noted that some players made other plans for how to spend their spring months when they were unsure if there would be a football season. With hybrid and distance learning still in place, some students simply have a hard time getting to the field for practice since they aren’t already at school like they would be during a typical season.

For Crescent Valley, the situation is even more difficult.

The Raiders have just 28 players and only two returning varsity players. They had a large senior class graduate in 2020, and lost more players to pandemic-related concerns.