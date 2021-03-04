Prep football: Area schools set for return to play

Friday night lights will shine once again in the mid-valley Friday evening.
With prep football making its long-awaited return to Oregon, area schools are preparing for a 2021 season that is sure to bring plenty of joy. Despite the uncanny feeling of going through traditional “fall” practices in the winter rain, players and coaches are simply thrilled to have the opportunity to play.
“It’s just jubilation,” Sweet Home coach Dustin Nichol said when his team found out there would be a season.
Nearly a dozen local schools are scheduled to begin the six-game 2021 season Friday. None have reported coronavirus-related setbacks that could keep them out of action.
But even with the sense of optimism surrounding the opening slate of games, many programs are facing unique difficulties.
While players and coaches are ecstatic to return to the field, the pandemic has provided some hurdles that would not exist during a typical season. Football participation in the state was already declining prior to the pandemic, and the long layoff since the fall of 2019 has only exacerbated the issue.
Some parents have opted for their kids to forgo the season because of health concerns surrounding COVID-19. Several area coaches reported that parents have expressed concerns about the perceived risks of athletes wearing masks during workouts.
Many athletes are facing the difficult choice of which sport to play during the condensed sports schedule that will provide little-to-no rest time between seasons, and some athletes have taken on responsibilities, such as jobs, during the pandemic that don’t allow time to play.
Others have simply decided that the abbreviated season, which will not feature a traditional postseason, is simply not worth the hassle.
“We lost some kids — probably half our seniors have checked out and said ‘We’re not going to do it,’” Lebanon coach Ty Tomlin said. “That’s the sad part, that we lost some kids because of this.”
West Albany, which reached the state semifinals in 2019, saw a 125-player turnout that season. The Bulldogs are relatively unaffected by pandemic-related participation issues and will still field both a varsity and junior varsity team.
“Our number one goal is to give our seniors some sort of culminating experience to their athletic careers,” West Albany athletic director Patrick Richards said. “Those of them who potentially want to go on and play at the next level, we want to give them opportunities for film and for development.”
But other larger schools in the area are feeling the numbers crunch. Both Corvallis and Crescent Valley have seen a sharp decrease in player turnout this spring. Corvallis has 42 players to fill out two teams, including 12 freshmen.
The biggest issue is a lack of linemen. Corvallis coach Chris McGowan said the Spartans will be able to compete against every team on their schedule, but if one of their linemen goes down with an injury, they will be a whole different team.
“We’re in this kind of strange place where we can barely play a varsity game, but don’t really have enough for a second team either,” McGowan said. “We’re trying to pick up a few more kids and make it work.”
McGowan noted that some players made other plans for how to spend their spring months when they were unsure if there would be a football season. With hybrid and distance learning still in place, some students simply have a hard time getting to the field for practice since they aren’t already at school like they would be during a typical season.
For Crescent Valley, the situation is even more difficult.
The Raiders have just 28 players and only two returning varsity players. They had a large senior class graduate in 2020, and lost more players to pandemic-related concerns.
CV coach Mike Connor is thrilled for his team to be back on the field, and said players were ecstatic to even have the chance to go through optional workouts. A return to the field, with a schedule of games on the horizon, has provided a much-needed morale boost.
“It’s a great change from all of us sitting at our computers all day long, not knowing when we were gonna get the opportunity to be out here,” Connor said.
But the limited number of players provides a few issues. Crescent Valley, too, is short on linemen and has just eight players at the position.
The Raiders only field a varsity team this season and play a hybrid schedule that features four varsity games, as well as two games against the junior varsity teams of Silverton and Lebanon.
They aren’t the only large school deploying that type of plan. Ashland, a traditionally strong 5A program, is playing a mostly JV schedule.
Connor is also concerned about players making a quick return to high-contact sports after a long stretch of being mostly inactive.
“In Benton County, we haven’t even been able to be in our weight room,” Connor said. “In a normal year, we would have been going through strength and conditioning right at the end of August and be at peak performance. But right now, we are where we would typically be in late June, early July. We don’t have time to build strength now. … There’s not much you can do to get in shape in two weeks. That’s a concern with the limited numbers that we do have. If we lose a couple guys at key spots, we’re gonna be in big, big trouble."
Schools in Linn County have an easier way forward than those in Benton County, since Linn dropped out of the Oregon Health Authority’s extreme-risk classification last week.
Central Linn has 24 players out, and is not running a JV squad this year as part of an experiment. Instead of the Cobras’ best players staying on the field for every down like they have in the past, Central Linn is adopting a platoon approach to take advantage of the relatively large group of players they have for a 2A program.
“In all the years I coached here, we just played iron-man football — kids played both ways and you put your best kids out there,” Central Linn athletic director Mike Day, who is also an assistant football coach, said. “But we’re gonna go big-school mentality and have a full offense and defense and just see how it works this year. We’re pretty athletic this year and it will give kids the opportunity to concentrate on certain areas.”
The Cobras will have to wait a week as their home game against Oakland has been canceled with COVID-19 concerns with the Oakers.
Aside from the unusual aspect of playing football during Oregon’s unpredictable spring weather, there are plenty of other inadvertent factors that a March season brings. For example, football coaches have never had to worry about planning around spring break in the past.
“I was talking to our baseball coach about how their season gets interrupted by spring break. Now that’s us,” Nichol said with a laugh. “Football in March, that’s unheard of. It’s unprecedented. But hey, we’ll take it.”
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney