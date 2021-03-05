Prep football: Coiner's big moment propels young Raiders to comeback win

In the first football game of his high school career, playing a position where he had never lined up in his life, Crescent Valley High freshman John Coiner delivered a game-deciding moment Friday to lead the Raiders to victory.
Coiner scooped up a fumble and returned it 73 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to push CV to a 12-9 comeback win at South Albany in its first game since November 2019.
For a Raiders’ squad that is thin on numbers, and even more thin on experienced players, it was a massive victory, and one that coach Mike Connor hopes will help energize his young up-and-coming team.
“I think it’s huge, man, to start this year off on the right foot,” Connor said. “With us being so young, I’m excited about the future we’re building here. We want to send these seniors that we have off right, and the kids battled for four quarters tonight.”
For much of the game, it appeared CV’s gutsy effort was going to come up short. The Raiders trailed 9-6 with just over two minutes to play, and South Albany found itself in a first-and-10 situation in Raiders’ territory.
But the RedHawks lost the ball at the line of scrimmage, and Coiner burst through a scrum of players to scoop up the ball and then sprinted away from a pack of RedHawks to win the game for CV.
“It was crazy,” Coiner said. “Just a crazy moment. I was like, ‘Don’t look back, keep running.’”
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Coiner lined up at defensive tackle on the play — a position he had never played in his life prior to Friday, and one that he is extremely undersized for by traditional football standards. The Raiders were thin at the position, and Connor said he coached Coiner up with a few tips on the sideline, then sent him out to the field.
None of that mattered, though; the eighth play of his career as a nose-tackle ended with Coiner celebrating with a spike in the end zone after his touchdown.
“I told him to go out there and shoot some gaps and sent him on a stunt,” Connor said with a smile. “He burst in there and made it happen.”
The Raiders entered the night with just a couple of players who had ever suited up for a varsity game before and struggled early as they searched for their offensive rhythm. Meanwhile, South Albany delivered an aggressive defensive gameplan and forced six Crescent Valley fumbles on the night.
The RedHawks’ tenacious defense — and a stellar special teams showing from Jerron Berry — enabled them to take a 9-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Berry recovered a fumble late in the second quarter after a teammate blocked a CV field goal and then ran it back for a 60-yard touchdown. Later in the game, he drilled a 23-yard field goal of his own to make it 9-0.
“After 15 months, we were all really hungry to be out here,” South Albany coach Jeff Louber said. “As soon as the game started and we could hear the pads popping, we saw big smiles on all of the kids’ faces. It totally made the wait worth it. I was really proud of our effort out there. I felt like we were able to get a little push when we needed to throughout the night.”
CV finally got the big moment it had been waiting for in the fourth quarter, when a group of players strip-sacked South quarterback Kaden Younger and Austin Dalton recovered the fumble. The Raiders then went 39 yards over nine plays and scored on a 12-yard run from junior quarterback Landon Parker.
“We finally got it going with the run-read,” Parker said. “We just noticed that their defensive end was really crashing. I just used my speed to get to the end. … Right after we scored that, it felt like, ‘Okay, we have some momentum now, we can do something with this.’”
That set the stage for the Raiders’ defensive stand, and Coiner’s big moment.
South had a prime chance to flip the script and score a winning touchdown of its own when it recovered a CV onside kick at the Raiders’ 42 with just under two minutes to go. But the CV defense delivered heavy pressure at Younger on four straight downs and sacked him twice to close out the game.
Tyler Seiber finished with 84 rushing yards on 17 carries for South Albany, and Parker led the Raiders with 54 rushing yards.
“It means a lot to all of us," Coiner said of the win. "We're a young team with lots of freshman and lots of potential. I think we all are really stoked about it."
Jarrid Denney can be reached at 541-521-3214 or via email at Jarrid.Denney@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @jarrid_denney