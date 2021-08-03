Prep football: Crescent Valley names Andrew McClave as head football coach

McClave’s staff has already been filled out and features a mixture of coaches from Connor’s staff who stayed on, as well a few hires who are new to CV. He also has added some recent alumni to his staff.

“We’re excited about that,” Henderson said of McClave’s staff. “Just really excited to see where this thing goes.”

As for his schematic approach, McClave said the Raiders will have a spread offense approach, but not one that is so rigid that it can’t be adapted to take advantage of his players' respective strengths.

“I take a really simple approach to the game,” McClave said. “You have to remember that this is a player’s sport, not a coach's sport. If the players can’t execute the given offensive or defensive concept, it’s not going to go very well. I think you really have to break it down to a connection level with the kids; it’s what’s in their brain that translates to a successful play and successful game.”

The Raiders are coming off consecutive losing seasons and have struggled with participation numbers recently. But McClave is excited for CV’s deep pool of talented athletes.