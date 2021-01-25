Prep football: Joe MaQatish’s rapid ascent to football stardom leads him to Northern Arizona University

“I have the mentality that if you didn’t want me back then, I’m going to go with the people who rocked with me from the start,” MaQatish said. “I know that’s a different way to approach it — I still have a lot to improve on. But I think that what (Northern Arizona) saw in me is what they’re about to get. I’m 100 percent with NAU and have been from the start.”

When college programs first took notice of MaQatish, he was somewhat of a diamond in the rough. By the time he arrives on the NAU campus, he might be the gem of the Lumberjacks' recruiting class as his football talent continues to catch up with his athleticism.

MaQatish took a visit to Iowa State during his junior season, and was talking with UCLA, University of Central Florida and Fresno State as well. He grew up a Beavers fan and also took a visit to Oregon State. But none of those schools ever gave him an offer.

It might have been a different case if the pandemic had not wiped out his senior season. Because while college coaches saw plenty of potential in MaQatish, they also saw a raw player who had not played the game since middle school. He has poured countless hours into the game since then, and is determined to show college coaches that he is much more than just a raw athlete.