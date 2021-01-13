Prep football: Lebanon's Dane Sipos signs with 'dream school' Oregon Ducks

Tomlin has watched Sipos work day in and day out to become one of the top players in the state and believes he would have received more recruiting attention if he had the chance to play his senior season this past fall.

“Oregon is getting more than they know with this kid,” Tomlin said. “They may just look at the on-field stuff and say, ‘Well, he’s only this big or only this fast.’ But the things you’re going to get from Dane are things that you want to build programs around. You want other guys to see the work ethic and the character that he has. The desire to be great. Dane is a phenomenal kid.”

Of course, Sipos won’t be making the transition from Lebanon to Eugene by himself. His teammate and best friend, Keith Brown, is one of the top recruits in the country and inked his letter of intent with Oregon on national signing day.