Prep football: Philomath hires Firth as coach

Philomath High is bringing in Alex Firth as the new head football coach.

Firth will be taking the helm from Tony Matta, who is currently the assistant principal and athletic director at PHS.

This selection was made from a pool of very experienced candidates. Firth demonstrated the leadership qualities that the Philomath School District seeks to lead its student athletes.

“Throughout the hiring process his football knowledge, leadership qualities and organizational skills stood out. We believe he will run a quality program on and off the field,” PHS Principal Mike Bussard said in a press release.

Firth, who works as a structural engineer for CH2M Hill/Jacobs, comes to Philomath with 20 years of experience as the offensive coordinator for Crescent Valley. The Raiders compete at the 5A level, while PHS is at the 4A level.

“Throughout my journey, I have learned that creating a positive atmosphere for high school athletes is important for the player’s success on and off the field," Firth said in a press release. "I want the players to learn important lessons they can carry forward into life. Lessons like discipline, commitment, and the ability to overcome challenges are important both on the gridiron and off.”

Philomath High will be arranging a date for players and their families to meet and greet Firth during the week following graduation. Information will be shared with athletes and families as details are finalized.

