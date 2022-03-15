High school baseball: Bozdeck, Raiders start season of high expectations off with a win

Garrett Bozdeck admitted to having some of the nerves you’d expect in the first of the season.

The Crescent Valley High senior right-hander allowed a one-out single in the first inning Tuesday but generally kept Dallas off the base paths.

He had plenty of help behind him defensively and at the plate as the Raiders took an 11-0 nonleague baseball home win in five innings against the Mid-Willamette Conference rival Dragons in the season opener for both teams at Tim Wirth Memorial Field.

“First inning, there were a couple butterflies. But after that we started rolling. It felt like every other time,” Bozdeck said. “All my cutters, curves, changes were working great. Really fun to see that first game.”

It was a competitive but also fun game for CV head coach Scot McDonald, who is in his second year leading the Raiders. He spent 19 seasons as the Dallas head coach.

Dragons head coach Keeton Luther was McDonald’s junior varsity coach, and Dallas assistant Kade Fast played for him at Dallas. Current CV assistants Jacob Salinas and Keaton Weaver also played for McDonald at Dallas.

The Raiders got five runs in the first, four in the second and two more in the third, while taking advantage of six walks and a hit batter against two Dallas pitchers, in addition to a pair of catcher’s interference calls.

“I thought the guys were very focused. They play for each other and we’re just going to keep building on that,” said McDonald, whose team hosts Corvallis on Thursday in another nonleague game. CV’s conference schedule begins April 11 at home against South Albany

Bozdeck gave up just two hits in all Tuesday, both singles, with three strikeouts and no walks. Dallas got a batter beyond first base just once in his four innings.

Freshman righty Luke Schoeffler came on to start the fifth. He allowed two walks before getting two batters to look at third strikes before drawing a grounder to end the game on the 10-run rule.

“He did not want to give up the fifth. But I was like, ‘hey, let’s get Luke, get him out there and get his ears wet,’” McDonald said of Bozdeck. “He did awesome. Thirty-seven pitches in four innings, stroke-thrower. But also he brings a lot of energy.”

At the plate, all nine starters got a hit. Landen Parker had a triple and Walker Still a double. Bozdeck, Jake Dickhous, Caleb Kelley and Tucker Cleveland all knocked in two runs.

On the mound, in addition to Bozdeck, the Raiders will have Noah Dewey, Zach Escobar, Luey Campos and Parker taking innings. Bozdeck said he feels “great” about the depth there.

“We have great starters, good relievers, everybody throws a plethora of pitches. I’m not scared of any team. We’re ready to go,” he said.

Crescent Valley returns nine players from the 2021 team that went 11-8 overall and 7-4 in conference play. Seven those returners are seniors, and the team has nine seniors in all.

That’s created some high expectations for what the Raiders might be able to accomplish this spring.

“I want us to win a championship,” Bozdeck said. “I think every group wants to do that. But with nine seniors, this is our shot, this is our chance right here. We need to go execute.”

Bozdeck added that the program’s history of success the past decade “totally plays into” his team’s desire to be better than those past CV teams.

McDonald said his team wants to have a high bar to chase. The coach has been with his team for a few weeks of official practice, and he says the biggest aspect he likes about his team is the fact that the players hold each other accountable.

“Having nine seniors, there’s a little bit more of that maturity,” McDonald said. “They’re friends, and you know how you can get on your friend a little bit more? That’s kind of nice, and it doesn’t all have to come from me.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

