Caden McGowan’s RBI single to center field with two outs in the sixth inning Friday night gave Corvallis a 1-0 home win against Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game at Taylor Field.

In a pitchers’ duel, Max Gregg allowed four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts for Corvallis. Lebanon’s Tyler Walker gave up seven hits and no walks and hit a batter while striking out two. Both pitchers went the distance.

Corvallis had a runner on second base in four of the first five innings but couldn’t convert it into a run.

In the sixth, Kael Compton led off with a single and went to second on McGowan’s sacrifice bunt. Trey Johnson flew out to right field before McGowan drove in the game’s only run.

Lebanon put at least one runner on base in five of seven innings. The Warriors put a runner on second in the first, second and fifth innings.

Gus Lerczak, Johnson, Axel Prechel, Pierce Paventy amd Micah Martin had the other hits for Corvallis. Ryan Rivers, Matt Woodward, Chris Kennedy and Zach Lyon had hits for Lebanon.

The win helped Corvallis split the two-game series. Lebanon won at home on Wednesday, 5-4 in eight innings.

Both teams next play Monday.

Corvallis (11-5, 6-1) hosts Central/Kings Valley Charter and Lebanon (10-6, 5-3) plays at Crescent Valley in a rematch of last year’s 5A championship game won by the Raiders.