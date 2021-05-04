High school baseball: Eagles find bats, push past Creswell

Kadon Haugen had two run-scoring singles for Santiam Christian, which went 2-2 in its previous four games after starting the season 4-0. Rylan Kutsch also had two RBIs for the Eagles, who suffered their only league loss so far on Saturday in a 3-2 home defeat to La Pine.

Mediati and Evan Jenkins both batted in runs in the fifth inning for Creswell (2-8, 0-4).

The teams meet again Friday for a doubleheader at Creswell.

Nosack said it’s been a difficult season in the fact that his school’s football and baseball schedules butted up against each other in mid-March with no time in between.

Nineteen of the Eagles’ 26 baseball players were on the football team and 18 of those 19 were varsity baseball players.

The baseball team played 13 games in the fall, but for most of the players there wasn’t much time dedicated solely to baseball until they gathered again after football was completed.