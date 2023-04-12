A large contingent of varsity returners that includes experience on the mound has Corvallis baseball headed in the right direction in the opening weeks of the season.

The Spartans improved to 7-4 overall and 3-0 in Mid-Willamette Conference play with Tuesday’s 1-0 home win against Dallas. Senior Caden McGowan, one of the team’s top returning pitchers who served as the No. 3 starter last season, allowed just three hits and two walks in a complete game effort.

Corvallis has 11 players in all back from last year’s team that went 17-10 (11-5 in conference) and reached the 5A state playoffs after a third-place Mid-Willamette finish.

“I’m feeling good about this team. We’ve been playing together for a while,” senior outfielder/infielder Trey Johnson said. “We have good chemistry. I like playing with them.”

Johnson said he likes the foundation that his squad has started from, “especially with the sophomores that are on varsity now, and a couple of our juniors are doing well. They fit into our system very well.”

Junior Micah Martin (first base) and sophomores Axel Prechel (right field) and Gavin Price (third base), all varsity returners, started Tuesday’s game along with six returning seniors.

Johnson said the varsity experience that the team carried into this season will be a big plus, “that we can keep these younger guys on a good path and having them follow us, and I think it will take us a good way.”

McGowan and Max Gregg, another senior, have provided stability in the pitching department. All-state pitcher Garrett Holpuch graduated and is now playing at Centralia College, providing more innings for McGowan as a starter.

Corvallis head coach Kevin Gregg, Max’s father, said McGowan didn’t get a lot of time on the mound last year but enough to feel comfortable and confident in what he’s doing. That has continued this season and he’s throwing his pitches well.

“He isn’t getting caught up emotionally in the game. He’s staying in control of himself physically and emotionally, and that’s allowing him to execute pitch after pitch,” said coach Gregg, who spent 13 seasons as a Major League Baseball pitcher.

Max Gregg, his father said, is maturing and getting more comfortable. “Same thing (as McGowan), becoming more confident in who they are as a player and a pitcher and fun to watch those two work,” coach Gregg said.

Having pitchers you can depend on is a big factor and sets the tone every time the team steps on the field.

“We know our guys are going to throw strikes and they’re going to go out there and compete. They’re attacking the strike zone, so our defense has to stay ready every time,” the coach said. “And they’ve got good stuff, so it makes it fun to watch those games unfold because they do such a great job controlling the game right from the start.”

Johnson and his coach both pointed to the defense when asked about the strengths of the team.

“We take pride in our defense and we’re a very good defensive team, in my opinion,” Johnson said.

Gregg said the Spartans have significantly improved on defense over last year because of the hard work put in during the offseason. The previous varsity experience is a factor as well.

“They’re comfortable with where they’re at, comfortable with the speed of the varsity game and just the work they’ve put in and having a real high baseball IQ,” the coach said. “It’s awesome to see the fruits of their labor start to play into what they’re doing on the diamond.”

That past experience is helping the players be calm and in control during the game, coach Gregg said, allowing them to make good decisions when situations present themselves.

Their comfort level continues to grow and they’re trusting what they see in front of them.

Corvallis will certainly be tested in the Mid-Willamette as it chases a postseason berth.

Crescent Valley and Lebanon were state finalists last season. Lebanon is second and Central/Kings Valley Charter eighth in this week’s 5A coaches poll. The top four teams at the conclusion of the conference’s 18-game schedule get automatic berths in the 5A 16-team bracket.

“The goal for this group is to make playoffs and hopefully have a deep run in the playoffs and try to be successful as we can,” Johnson said.