Caden McGowan pitched a complete-game three-hitter and Trey Johnson drove in the winning run in the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday in Corvallis’ 1-0 home win against Dallas in a Mid-Willamette Conference baseball game.

McGowan, a senior right-hander, struck out nine and allowed two walks.

The Spartans (7-4, 3-0) took advantage of an error by the Dragons (5-4, 1-2) in the sixth.

Kael Compton led off with a grounded single to right field. With Max Gregg up next, a pickoff throw by Dallas catcher Eli Sledge sailed into right field, allowing Compton to get to second. Gregg’s ground out advanced Compton to third.

Johnson, the first batter to face Dragons reliever Jack Strange, sent a ball past the feet of Strange and into center field to score Compton.

McGowan finished the job in the seventh inning with a strikeout, a light pop-out to second and a grounder to second.

Dallas threatened in the fifth with a leadoff walk and a double gave the runners at second and third with one out.

McGowan struck out the next batter before a high pitch in the following at-bat glanced off the mitt of Compton, the catcher. Compton chased down the ball and tossed it to McGowan covering home, and the tag was in time to get the final out.

Dallas had a runner reach second base in two other innings. Corvallis got a runner to second base three times before scoring in the sixth.

Johnson had two of the Spartans’ five hits. Compton, Brett Hicks and Gavin also had a hit.

Corvallis is scheduled to host Dallas again Wednesday.