A heavy load of experience graduated and has been replaced by some younger players learning the ropes early this spring.

The Crescent Valley baseball team comes off a 5A state championship in 2022 filling spots with players who had little or no varsity time coming into this season.

Where the Raiders had eight seniors they now have three, and gone are all the players who ate up postseason innings on the mound as 11th-seeded CV won three postseason games on the road then knocked off Mid-Willamette Conference rival Lebanon in the state title game.

“We’re kind of figuring things out,” Raiders coach Scot McDonald said. “We have a bunch of younger kids. It’s just a matter of taking time and getting more experience under our belt.”

Crescent Valley returns eight players in all from last year’s roster. Senior catcher/infielder Walker Still, junior outfielder Luey Campos and junior infielder TJ Deen were all starters in the championship game.

“For the three guys, myself included, who were there, we know what it’s like to go out there and win,” Still said. “We have that same mentality. We’re winners.”

Senior Tyler Wolters, juniors Nick Gimino and Tyler Laam, sophomores Mason Riney and Luke Schoeffler were also on the varsity roster. Still was named to the all-state second team as a utility player.

The Raiders were 3-3 after Thursday’s 7-1 loss to Henley at a tournament in Newport. CV’s coach and players alike said the lack of offense (just one total hit) and three errors came in an uncharacteristic performance for them.

That followed a string of three straight wins, including a home doubleheader sweep of 6A Gresham.

Juniors Gunner Gillett and Carson Kurlack, both first-year varsity players, started Thursday at third base and right field, respectively.

Deen said his team is solid on both offense and defense. The squad’s young players seeing their first varsity action are learning to adapt and stay calm.

“We lost a lot of guys, but we’ve got guys filling the spots and we’re excited for league,” said Deen, whose team opens Mid-Willamette play Wednesday at South Albany.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

McDonald, in his fifth year leading the program, echoed Deen’s thoughts that the team has good offensive potential. The Raiders averaged five runs a game through their first five contests, putting seven runs on the board twice.

The coach added that his group and good speed and generally plays solid defense.

CV is leaning heavily on youth among its pitching corps.

Among them, Schoeffler saw some varsity innings in relief as a freshman in 2022 and was scheduled to start on the mound Friday against Stayton. Gimino started Thursday’s game.

“These are the first games they’re starting in their whole high school careers,” Still said. “The nervousness is there a little bit, but as they keep getting more and more starts under their belt, they’re going to keep getting better.”

McDonald said he has six players who will likely see a majority of the innings on the mound. Thursday, the Raiders allowed three walks and had no strikeouts.

He said all the pitchers are doing a good job throwing strikes, but he doesn’t necessarily expect the team to pile up a lot of strikeouts.

“But that’s OK. It keeps our pitch count down and they’ll get out there and compete,” McDonald said. “We’ve got guys that will get up there and make the other team put the ball in play.”

Addressing the state championship win at the beginning of this season, McDonald said last year was last year and that this year’s team will create its own path. But, he added, you can learn from the players who came before you and showed what it takes to be successful.

The National High School Baseball Coaches Association Region 8 coach of the year for 2022, McDonald said he always tries to instill in his seniors remembering their legacy and the example they’re setting for their teammates.

The Raiders are doing their best to follow the blueprint of sorts.

“It set the bar for us and now we can follow it and get going (the) next year,” Deen said.