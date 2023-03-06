Crescent Valley’s boys basketball team landed in an unexpected spot this week after a roller coaster of a ride through the regular season.

After losing two straight to open the year, the Raiders never won more than two games in a row or lost more than once before another win on their way to tying South Albany for fourth place in the Mid-Willamette Conference.

That put CV as the 15th seed in the OSAA 5A state playoffs and on the road last Saturday to face second-seeded Churchill in Eugene for a place in the state tournament at Gill Coliseum.

Well, the Raiders pulled the upset, 59-57 in overtime against the Lancers, and will face 7 seed La Salle Prep at 8:15 p.m. Wednesday in a state quarterfinal. CV (15-11) avenged a 20-point loss to Churchill (22-4) on Dec. 9 on the Lancers’ floor.

The Raiders return to the state tournament under first-year head coach and CV alum Adam Hastings after finishing second in the Mid-Willamette and going two-and-out at Gill in 2022.

By four spots the Raiders are the high seed — boys or girls — in any of the OSAA’s 12 basketball state tournaments to reach the state semifinals this year.

La Salle (19-7), of Milwaukie, defeated visiting Central 46-35 Saturday in the round of 16. CV lost both its conference games with Central, 47-45 at home and 67-59 on the road.

La Salle has won 10 of its last 11 games, the only defeat coming by one point at Parkrose, another 5A playoff team. The Falcons, the Northwest Oregon Conference champion, beat Parkrose by 21 earlier in the season.

Wednesday’s winner plays 3 seed and defending champion Wilsonville or 6 seed Woodburn in a Thursday semifinal. The eight-team tournament concludes Friday.

Four other area 5A and 4A teams are still chasing state titles in the final week of the winter sports season. Here’s a look at their quarterfinal matches.

5A girls

Sixth-seeded and defending state champion Crescent Valley and third-seeded South Albany meet for the third time this season at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gill.

CV (20-6) finished a game ahead of South (22-4) in the conference standings and won both the earlier matchups, 46-32 at home and 52-45 on the road.

The Raiders have won 11 of 12, the only setback a four-point road loss to Lebanon, a playoff squad. CV blitzed visiting Summit 50-19 in the round of 16.

The RedHawks continued a historic season with a 54-30 home win against Eagle Point in the round of 16 to reach the state quarterfinals for the first time in program history. South is in the state playoffs for the first time since 2011.

The winner plays 2 seed and Mid-Willamette champion Silverton or 7 seed La Salle Prep in a Thursday semifinal. The tournament wraps up Friday.

4A boys

Philomath made its top state seed hold up with a 65-40 home win against Hidden Valley in the round of 16. The Warriors (20-4) play 8 seed Crook County (16-8) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Forest Grove High School.

Philomath, which placed fourth last year, has just two losses in the new year, both to defending state champion and 2 seed Cascade. The Cougars are on the opposite side of the state bracket.

(A Feb. 27 loss to a group of Philomath alumni has been included in the Warriors’ record on the OSAA site.)

Tri-Valley Conference champion Crook County, of Prineville, defeated visiting Stayton 56-52 in the round of 16. The Cowboys have won 11 of 12.

Thursday’s winner takes on 4 seed Baker or 5 seed Henley in a Friday semifinal. The tournament finishes Saturday.

4A girls

Defending state champion Philomath is back in the quarterfinals after a 46-39 upset win at Marist Catholic in Eugene in the round of 16.

The 10th-seeded Warriors (17-7) play second-seeded Gladstone (21-4) at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Forest Grove High School.

Philomath, like the school’s boys team, has only two defeats since the flip of the calendar to 2023, both to conference champion Cascade. The Warriors lost 56-50 to Gladstone on Dec. 9 at the Marist tournament.

Gladstone has one loss in its last 10 games, by five points at state quarterfinalist Crook County.

Thursday’s winner plays 3 seed Astoria or 11 seed Crook County in a Friday semifinal. The tournament finishes Saturday.