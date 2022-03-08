High school basketball: Philomath's Sage Kramer is Oregon West girls player of year

Philomath High senior Sage Kramer is the Oregon West Conference girls basketball player of the year, as voted by the conference’s coaches.

The Warriors (19-4) are the top seed in this week’s 4A state tournament and will face eighth-seeded Mazama in a quarterfinal at 2 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.

Kramer was joined on the all-conference first team by Sweet Home junior Brooke Burke, Cascade senior Ariel Tobiasson, Woodburn senior Aria Kent, Stayton senior Miley Mitchell and Cascade senior Kenna Coleman.

Sweet Home’s Michelle Knight and Philomath’s Ben Silva are the co-coaches of the year.

In boys basketball, Stayton senior Jacob Axmaker is the Oregon West player of the year and Philomath’s Blake Ecker the coach of the year.

Philomath senior Cole Beardsley and junior Ty May were named to the all-conference first team along with Axmaker, Cascade seniors Kellen Sande and Dom Ball and Cascade junior Ty Best.

