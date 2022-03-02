High school basketball roundup: Five area teams advance to 5A state playoffs

Five area high school basketball teams have qualified for the 5A state playoffs.

The Corvallis and Crescent Valley boys and Corvallis, Crescent Valley and West Albany girls will play in the OSAA’s round of 16, with boys games Friday and girls games Saturday.

The winners advance to next week’s 5A state tournaments at Gill Coliseum.

The 5A regular season concluded Tuesday.

The Crescent Valley boys, who had been holding the top spot in the OSAA rankings, lost 57-53 at North Salem. The Raiders dropped to the fifth seed and will host 12th-seeded Scappoose at 7 p.m. Saturday.

With a win, CV could get a rematch with Mid-Willamette Conference champion and fourth-seeded Silverton in a state quarterfinal.

The Corvallis boys beat visiting Dallas 61-44 on Tuesday. The 11th-seeded Spartans will play at sixth-seeded Crater in Central Point at 6 p.m. Friday.

In other boys games Tuesday, Silverton beat visiting Lebanon, 78-33, and South Albany lost at Central, 50-36.

The Corvallis girls won 74-35 at Dallas. Elka Prechel had 20 points and Holland Jensen and Sevennah Van De Riet added 14 apiece for the Spartans.

The fifth-seeded Spartans will host 12th-seeded Churchill at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Crescent Valley girls won 50-34 at home against North Salem. The ninth-seeded Raiders will play at eighth-seeded Wilsonville at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 10th-seeded West Albany girls, who didn’t play Tuesday, will go to seventh-seeded Springfield for a game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Bulldogs could meet Mid-Willamette champion and second-seeded Silverton in a state quarterfinal.

In other Tuesday girls games, Silverton defeated host Lebanon, 43-31, and Central won at South Albany, 57-44.

Both Philomath teams have advanced to the 4A round of 16 and will play in a Friday home doubleheader.

The top-seeded Warriors girls will play 16th-seeded Henley at 5:30 p.m., while the fifth-seeded Philomath boys will host 12th-seeded North Marion at 7:15 p.m.

The winners move on to the state tournament, to be held next week at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay and North Bend High School.

