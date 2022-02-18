High school basketball roundup: Philomath boys win at Stayton

Fifth-ranked Philomath High won 68-50 at No. 7 Stayton on Thursday to stay in first place in the 4A Oregon West Conference boys basketball standings.

The Warriors led by one at halftime and four after three quarters before pulling away in the fourth.

Cole Beardsley and Ty May had 17 points apiece and Carson Gerding and Cameron Ordway 10 points each for the Warriors. Beardsley and Gerding both had two 3-pointers. Beardsley was 9 of 10 at the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.

Philomath (16-5, 10-1) plays at Newport on Tuesday to finish the regular season. Cascade (16-3, 9-1) closes the regular season with games at Sisters and Sweet Home.

If Cascade and Philomath tie for first in the league standings, the tiebreaker for state playoff seeding would be OSAA rankings. Cascade was second and Philomath fourth in those rankings after Thursday’s results.

Other boys basketball score: Siletz Valley 51, Alsea 33 (league playoff)

Girls basketball

Stayton defeated top-ranked Philomath 43-40 in Stayton, handing the Warriors their first loss since early January. It was also Philomath’s first defeat against a 4A opponent this season.

The Warriors (17-3, 10-1) will try to wrap up the Oregon West’s top seed in the state playoffs Tuesday when they end the regular season at Newport (6-15, 0-10).

