High school basketball roundup: Santiam Christian, Central Linn girls make state tournaments

The Santiam Christian and Central Linn girls basketball teams are headed to the OSAA state tournaments in their respective classifications after Saturday wins in the round of 16.

Santiam Christian defeated visiting Vale 45-27 in the 3A state playoffs.

The fifth-seeded Eagles (19-6) will play fourth-seeded Burns (20-6) in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. Vale was the 12th seed.

Central Linn got past Bonanza in a 55-23 home win to get to the 2A state tournament.

The second-seeded Cobras (21-3) will take on seventh-seeded Lakeview (18-2) in a quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Pendleton Convention Center. Bonanza was the No. 15 seed.

Brookings-Harbor 41, Harrisburg 33

The seventh-seeded Eagles lost at home to the 10th-seeded Bruins in the 3A girls round of 16. Harrisburg ended its season at 20-6.

