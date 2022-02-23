High school basketball roundup: Stewart, Bulldogs down Vikings

An Aidan Davis steal in the closing seconds led to Jordan Stewart’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer Tuesday to give West Albany a 63-60 home win against North Salem in Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball.

Jackson Strandy had 13 points, Michael Cale 12 and Stewart 11 for the Bulldogs. Strandy had three 3-pointers and Cale and Stewart two apiece.

West (6-18, 4-11) closes its season Friday at Central.

Other boys scores: Corvallis 53, Lebanon 41; Crescent Valley 49, Central 30; Philomath 51, Newport 32; Cascade 67, Sweet Home 27

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland had 29 points and seventh-ranked Crescent Valley held off host Central 58-48 in a Mid-Willamette game in Independence.

Nicole Huang added 14 points and Haley Bland seven for the Raiders (17-2, 12-2), who play Friday at No. 2 Silverton.

Other girls scores: Corvallis 53, Lebanon 34; West Albany 52, North Salem 31; Philomath 68, Newport 38; Cascade 46, Sweet Home 45

