High school basketball: SC's Yost, Risinger, Harrisburg's Crabb players of the year

Santiam Christian junior Tayla Yost was named the Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball player of the year by a unanimous vote of the conference’s coaches.

Yost, who was also selected to the conference’s all-defensive team, led the Eagles (21-7) to a fourth-place finish at the 3A state tournament. Yost was voted to the all-tournament first team.

She was joined on the all-conference first team by Santiam Christian senior Kate Fast and junior Maddie Fields, Harrisburg seniors Delaney Buzzard and Jenna Traw and Creswell senior Emma Whitson. Traw joined Yost on the all-defensive team.

Creswell’s Tyler Hollingsworth was the coach of the year.

Santiam Christian senior Jackson Risinger and Harrisburg senior Trey Crabb shared Mountain Valley boys player of the year honors with Pleasant Hill senior Braedyn Cantrell.

Those three were joined on the all-conference first team by Santiam Christian junior Benjamin Bourne, Harrisburg senior Britt Murray, Creswell junior Connor Hanson and La Pine junior Colton Campbell.

Crabb and Santiam Christian senior Colby Hill were also among those selected to the all-defensive team.

Santiam Christian was 18-7 overall and 8-0 in conference play. Harrisburg was 15-11 and 4-4, respectively.

Harrisburg’s Terry Crabb is the boys coach of the year.

Mountain Valley Conference awards

GIRLS

Player of the year: Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian (unanimous)

Coach of the year: Tyler Hollingsworth, Creswell

First team

Tayla Yost, jr., Santiam Christian; Maddie Fields, jr., Santiam Christian; Kate Fast, sr., Santiam Christian; Emme Whitson, sr., Creswell; Delaney Buzzard, sr., Harrisburg; Jenna Traw, sr., Harrisburg

Second team

Maddie Scariano, jr., Santiam Christian; Samairah Quinones, jr., Creswell; Dakota Carson, so., Creswell; Claire Crawford, fr., Pleasant Hill; Kiley Campos, jr., Pleasant Hill; Bailey Spencer, jr., La Pine

Honorable mention

Chloe Roberts, sr., Santiam Christian; Karinna Leonard, sr., Creswell; Ali Holland, so., Harrisburg; Cheyenne Green, fr., Pleasant Hill; Kaydance Guenther, so., La Pine; Peyton Thrasher, fr., La Pine; Emma Fast, sr., Santiam Christian; Holli Hill, sr., Harrisburg; Kaia Taylor, jr., Pleasant Hill; Emma Maness, sr. Creswell

All-defensive team

Jenna Traw, sr., Harrisburg; Claire Crawford, fr., Pleasant Hill; Bailee Spencer, jr., La Pine; Tayla Yost, jr., Santiam Christian; Karinna Leonard, sr., Creswell

BOYS

Co-players of the year: Jackson Risinger, Santiam Christian; Braedyn Cantrell, Pleasant Hill, Trey Crabb, Harrisburg

Coach of the year: Terry Crabb, Harrisburg

First team

Jackson Risinger, sr., Santiam Christian; Benjamin Bourne, jr., Santiam Christian; Braedyn Cantrell, sr., Pleasant Hill; Trey Crabb, sr., Harrisburg; Britt Murray, sr., Harrisburg; Conner Hanson, jr., Creswell; Colton Campbell, jr. La Pine

Second team

Jadon Roth, sr., Santiam Christian; Devon Fitzpatrick, sr., Santiam Christian; Chase Huff, sr., Pleasant Hill; Jack Lidbeck, so., Harrisburg; AJ Hodge, jr., Creswell; Aiden Brown, sr., La Pine

Honorable mention

Colby Hill, sr., Santiam Christian; Gabriel Tufton, sr., Pleasant Hill; Max Velarde, jr., Creswell; Hunter Heal, so., La Pine

All-defensive team

Isaac Stowell, sr., Pleasant Hill; Jack Nguyen, jr., Creswell; Colby Hill, sr., Santiam Christian; Trey Crabb, sr., Harrisburg; Dawson Cook, jr., La Pine

