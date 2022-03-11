High school basketball: SC's Yost, Risinger, Harrisburg's Crabb players of the year

Santiam Christian junior Tayla Yost was named the Mountain Valley Conference girls basketball player of the year by a unanimous vote of the conference’s coaches.

Yost, who was also selected to the conference’s all-defensive team, led the Eagles (21-7) to a fourth-place finish at the 3A state tournament. Yost was voted to the all-tournament first team.

She was joined on the all-conference first team by Santiam Christian senior Kate Fast and junior Maddie Fields, Harrisburg seniors Delaney Buzzard and Jenna Traw and Creswell senior Emma Whitson. Traw joined Yost on the all-defensive team.

Creswell’s Tyler Hollingsworth was the coach of the year.

Santiam Christian senior Jackson Risinger and Harrisburg senior Trey Crabb shared Mountain Valley boys player of the year honors with Pleasant Hill senior Braedyn Cantrell.

Those three were joined on the all-conference first team by Santiam Christian junior Benjamin Bourne, Harrisburg senior Britt Murray, Creswell junior Connor Hanson and La Pine junior Colton Campbell.

Crabb and Santiam Christian senior Colby Hill were also among those selected to the all-defensive team.

Santiam Christian was 18-7 overall and 8-0 in conference play. Harrisburg was 15-11 and 4-4, respectively.

Harrisburg’s Terry Crabb is the boys coach of the year.

