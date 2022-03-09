High school boys basketball: CV's Noah Dewey is Mid-Willamette player of the year

Mid-Willamette Conference awards
Player of the Year: Noah Dewey, sr., Crescent Valley
Coach of the year: Jamie McCarty, Silverton
First team
Henry Pointer, sr., Lebanon; Neil Efimov, sr., Silverton; Jordan McCarty, sr., Silverton; Kellen Sullivan, sr., Corvallis; Jake Leibelt, sr., Crescent Valley; Chase Nelson, jr., Central; Adam Temesgen, jr., Crescent Valley; Ryan Redman-Brown, sr., Silverton
Second team
Karsten Sullivan, sr., Corvallis; DJ Ayres, sr., North Salem; DeShawn Gilliam, so., South Albany; Gabe Cirino, sr., Central; Michael Cale, sr., West Albany; Nathan Marshall, sr., West Albany; Ashton Foster, sr., Dallas
Honorable mention
Adrien Barba, sr., Central, Matt Quinn, so., Central; Dom Castanon, jr., Central; Owen Sahnow, jr., Corvallis; Nate Thompson, sr., Corvallis; Rocco McClave, so., Crescent Valley; Cooper Wakefield, sr., Crescent Valley; Kobe Brazil, so., Dallas; Kailyr Gibson, sr., Dallas; Coven Rotter-Gale, so., Dallas; Porter Barnes, jr., Lebanon; Wyatt Wessel, so., Lebanon; Ivan Primbs, sr., North Salem; JayJay Hoover, sr., North Salem; Joey Haugen, sr., Silverton; Austin Ratliff, sr., Silverton; Isaiah Sim, so., South Albany; Gavin Bennett, jr., South Albany; Grant Hooley, sr., South Albany; Jeffery Hunt, jr., West Albany