 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school boys basketball: CV's Noah Dewey is Mid-Willamette player of the year

  • 0

Crescent Valley High senior Noah Dewey was named the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball player of the year, as voted by the conference’s coaches.

Dewey led the Raiders to a second-place finish in the Mid-Willamette and a spot in the 5A state tournament.

Named to the all-conference first team were Lebanon senior Henry Pointer, Crescent Valley senior Jake Leibelt, Crescent Valley junior Adam Temesgen, Silverton seniors Neil Efimov, Jordan McCarty and Ryan Redman-Brown and Central junior Chase Nelson.

Silverton’s Jamie McCarty is the coach of the year.

Noah Dewey

Noah Dewey

Mid-Willamette Conference awards

Player of the Year: Noah Dewey, sr., Crescent Valley

Coach of the year: Jamie McCarty, Silverton

First team

Henry Pointer, sr., Lebanon; Neil Efimov, sr., Silverton; Jordan McCarty, sr., Silverton; Kellen Sullivan, sr., Corvallis; Jake Leibelt, sr., Crescent Valley; Chase Nelson, jr., Central; Adam Temesgen, jr., Crescent Valley; Ryan Redman-Brown, sr., Silverton

Second team

Karsten Sullivan, sr., Corvallis; DJ Ayres, sr., North Salem; DeShawn Gilliam, so., South Albany; Gabe Cirino, sr., Central; Michael Cale, sr., West Albany; Nathan Marshall, sr., West Albany; Ashton Foster, sr., Dallas

Honorable mention

Adrien Barba, sr., Central, Matt Quinn, so., Central; Dom Castanon, jr., Central; Owen Sahnow, jr., Corvallis; Nate Thompson, sr., Corvallis; Rocco McClave, so., Crescent Valley; Cooper Wakefield, sr., Crescent Valley; Kobe Brazil, so., Dallas; Kailyr Gibson, sr., Dallas; Coven Rotter-Gale, so., Dallas; Porter Barnes, jr., Lebanon; Wyatt Wessel, so., Lebanon; Ivan Primbs, sr., North Salem; JayJay Hoover, sr., North Salem; Joey Haugen, sr., Silverton; Austin Ratliff, sr., Silverton; Isaiah Sim, so., South Albany; Gavin Bennett, jr., South Albany; Grant Hooley, sr., South Albany; Jeffery Hunt, jr., West Albany

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News