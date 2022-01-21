High school boys basketball: Lions rally after teammate is injured to defeat Eagles

JEFFERSON — Seeing teammate and leading scorer Diego Aguilar go down with an injury wasn’t easy.

But the Jefferson Lions quickly bounced back from an emotional low to prove to themselves that they have the pieces to still be successful.

Leading by four when Aguilar left early in the third quarter, the fourth-ranked Lions outscored No. 10 East Linn Christian by 13 from there to claim a 68-51 home win in 2A Central Valley Conference boys basketball play.

“It’s a tough hit, but now these guys know they’re capable of banding together,” said Jefferson’s head coach Danny Aguilar, Diego’s father. “It shows everybody can fill that gap by sticking together.”

Diego Aguilar, a junior guard, rose and knocked down a short jumper with 6:12 left in the third quarter. He was fouled on the play and immediately yelled out in pain after he apparently landed on someone else’s foot when he came down. After laying on the court for several minutes, he was carried to the team bench and soon after left in a wheelchair to be seen by off-site medical staff.

Coach Aguilar hopes it’s nothing more than a severely sprained ankle.

“We were all shocked. It was really tough in the second half,” said Jefferson senior guard Elijah Stelly of Diego Aguilar, who had 20 points at the time, including 14 in the first half. Aguilar is averaging about 23 points a game this season.

Stelly was one who sparked the Lions (13-2, 5-0) after they lost their leader. He had four points and two assists in a late 8-0 run that helped his team create a cushion against the Eagles (10-3, 2-2). Stelly finished with seven points.

“He’s more than capable of doing that for us on any game. He accepts his role as, if you need him, great,” coach Aguilar said. “But he’s probably one of our most athletic players, a raw athlete. He has good vision. He can get his own look or he can find an open teammate down by the basket if needed.”

Two technical fouls on Jefferson on the play in which Diego Aguilar was injured helped East Linn close what had been an 11-point deficit late in the first half to four. Cole King’s offensive putback on the first possession after stoppage made it a two-point game.

But the Lions answered with a 9-0 run, with three points from Zach Wusstig and a 3-pointer by Jace Aguilar (no relation).

Jefferson led 45-38 after three quarter and got the first five points of the fourth, including Jace Aguilar’s third of four 3-pointers in the contest. East Linn was unable to get back within single digits.

King had a game-high 25 points and teammate Heath Nichol added 10. The Eagles struggled against the Lions’ pressure, turning the ball over 22 times, with 18 of those turnovers coming in the first three quarters. Jefferson had 10 turnovers.

“It’s been something we’ve been dealing with a little bit more as of late,” East Linn coach Jonathan Whitehead said. “Definitely was a big reason we didn’t come away with a win tonight. Jefferson’s zone had our number, I guess.”

Jace Aguilar had a team-high 21 points for the Lions. Cody Jurgens and Wusstig added eight apiece.

The Lions had a terrible night at the free-throw line, shooting 8 of 29 to the Eagles’ 14 of 20.

Jefferson has wins this season against 1A No. 4 Crosshill Christian and 2A No. 7 Regis, a league rival. The Lions go to Stayton to play Regis again next Friday. Jefferson’s losses were to 3A No. 1 Westside Christian and Willamina, both on the road.

East Linn’s three losses this season have all come against ranked 2A teams, with previous defeats to No. 8 Bandon and Regis.

“Hopefully we can work some stuff out and then peak at the end of the season,” Whitehead said.

King, a junior who plays inside and out, is a strong defensive rebounder as well as the Eagles’ leading scorer. East Linn has four seniors and five juniors on its roster.

“We’ve had a lot of success with our experience. A lot of our guys are upperclassmen that have done well for us,” Whitehead said. “We’re pretty tough on offense and defense when we’re playing well.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

