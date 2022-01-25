High school boys basketball: Philomath holds off Stayton to stay undefeated in league play

PHILOMATH — The offense that was hit and miss in the first half was found soon after halftime, and then the defense took over late.

Philomath High broke open what had been a tight game Tuesday night with a 9-0 run that stretched from the first minute of the third quarter to two minutes into the fourth to go ahead by eight.

The fourth-ranked Warriors then played their best defense of the contest and clamped down on No. 5 Stayton’s best player on their way to a 57-42 home win in 4A Oregon West Conference boys basketball.

“I thought we played great team defense and we started rebounding. That was a big key to what we did,” Philomath junior guard Cole Beardsley said of his team’s second-half effort. “We knocked down shots and just played good team basketball.”

Before the Warriors turned up their defense, both teams found their offense in the third quarter, with Philomath (11-3, 5-0) having a 21-16 edge in the period after Stayton (11-3, 4-2) led 21-20 at halftime.

Philomath’s Ty May and Stayton’s Jacob Axmaker carried a heavy load for their squads in the third with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

May, a junior forward, had five straight to cap a 7-0 Warriors run out of halftime. Axmaker, a senior guard, had two 3-pointer in the Eagles’ 8-0 run in response.

Gavin Berning’s two free throws with 1:13 left in the third gave Stayton a 37-36 advantage. May then canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key to produce the seventh lead change of the period and put Philomath ahead for good.

Beardsley added a layin to make it 41-37 heading to the fourth.

Logan Carter hit Jacob Peters for a layin to open the final frame, and two May foul shots made it an eight-point game. The Warriors were later up five before Carter drove for a basket and Chad Russell lobbed to May on a fastbreak for another score with 3:22 to go.

The Eagles got no closer than seven from there.

Axmaker, who had a team-high 16 points, was held scoreless in the fourth with few good looks at the basket.

“A lot of help side, secondary rotation and we just constantly keep telling each other” of Axmaker’s location,” Beardsley said. “We were all on the same page and did our roles.

Added Ecker: “We had numerous guys, Cole (Beardsley) and Cameron (Ordway) both guarded him, and Cole Matthews a little bit. We’re long and lanky and made it tough for him to shoot the ball over us.”

May had a game-high 23 points, 20 of which came in the second half after sitting part of the first two quarters with foul trouble.

Five of those points came as Philomath scored the final eight points.

Beardsley added 13 points, Matthews seven and Carter six for the Warriors.

Philomath forced 23 Stayton turnovers, with at least five in each quarter. The Warriors had seven turnovers.

Philomath has now defeated the Oregon West’s other top two teams, Stayton and No. 3 Cascade, in the first half of conference play. The Warriors will be on the road against both in the second half, starting with a trip to Turner to play Cascade next Tuesday.

The Warriors beat the Cougars 51-48 on Jan. 7. Cascade defeated visiting Stayton 39-35 on Jan. 14.

“We’re just taking it one game at a time and see what we can do,” Beardsley said. “We started off (the season) with a little struggle, but I think everyone’s come a long way and we’re working way better as a team.”

