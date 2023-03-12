FOREST GROVE — On the white board in the Philomath locker room is a phrase: Create a legacy.

Warriors coach Blake Ecker believes his team did just that despite falling short of its ultimate goal, a state championship.

“They created something that younger groups could be proud of, and our JVs, freshmen, all the way through, should be proud of,” Ecker said of his seniors, Brody Bushnell, Ty May, Cole Beardsley and Chad Russell. “Those guys need to strive to get to this position next year and the following year and the following year. They’ve carried that on and handed the torch off to the next group of guys.”

Saturday night, Philomath couldn’t muster a response to Oregon West Conference rival Cascade’s 11-0 run early in the third quarter that erased a four-point Warriors lead in the OSAA 4A boys basketball state title game at Forest Grove High School.

The Cougars, who repeated as champions with a 61-52 victory, led by nine after the third, and Philomath could climb no closer than seven in the fourth.

Beardsley and May were also starters in 2022, when Philomath took fourth at state. Both were named to the all-tournament first team Saturday night.

Beardsley transferred to Philomath from Crescent Valley before his sophomore year. He said it didn’t take long before his new teammates became his brothers.

“They’re like a family to me and we’re all supportive of each other. I’m going to miss them, for sure,” Beardsley said.

Beardsley said he and his teammates wanted to be the greatest team to ever come through the school, adding that he wasn’t sure that got accomplished.

“I know we had the group to do it. A ton of athletes, for sure,” he said. “We were all committed to it as a team and as a whole.”

The Warriors won 22 games, held the No. 1 seed in the state playoffs and reached the state championship game for the seventh time in school history.

It was the third title game for Ecker, who guided Philomath to championship wins in 2014 and 2016. The Warriors also won a title in 2002 under coach Dave Garvin.

“I’m really proud of the whole group. The seniors, they did a nice job of kind of pulling everybody together, especially in the down times. So I’m proud of where we are in that regard,” said Ecker, who completed his 21st year as head coach of the program. “I’ll never forget the guys, and it’s tough when you make it this far. This is the first time I’ve lost the championship game, which makes it tough, too.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Philomath opened the season with nine straight wins, including victories against South Albany and Redmond, both 5A state playoff teams. In that stretch the Warriors also twice defeated Junction City, which went on take third at state, as well as 4A quarterfinalists Gladstone and Henley.

The Warriors took care of business in conference play outside two losses to Cascade by a combined four points.

So Philomath was well prepared for the postseason, and the Warriors handled Hidden Valley (65-40), Crook County (54-43) and Henley (45-37) to get another shot at Cascade.

May, a four-year varsity player who plans to walk on the Oregon State football team this fall, said he’s never been part of team that jelled like this year’s squad did.

A group that shares many of the same views prayed together pregame before taking the court and would spend time just sitting in the locker room talking. They got along, and through their experiences got to know each other well, May said.

The seniors’ work is done. Now it’s time for potential returners such as juniors Preston Kramer, Kaden Muir and Jacob Peters, all significant contributors on this year’s team, to take the lead.

“I just hope we’re leaving behind a group that works hard. Because that is something that we value a lot, is work ethic,” May said. “We just want to create a legacy at Philomath that guys just work hard in practice, they work hard in the games and they play together. Because that’s the most important thing, getting to know your teammates and playing together.”