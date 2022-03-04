High school boys basketball: Raiders right the ship, advance to state tournament

Crescent Valley High had to put two difficult losses in the past before focusing on what was next on its season’s path.

The third-ranked Raiders lost at home to No. 4 Silverton before closing out the Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball regular season with a defeat at North Salem, a non-playoff team, last Tuesday, presenting a mental hurdle to overcome.

CV found what it was looking for Friday night in a must-win situation, as the fifth-seeded Raiders played well in large stretches to hold off 12th-seeded Scappoose, 68-57, in an OSAA 5A round of 16 home game to advance to next week’s state tournament at Gill Coliseum.

“To come out and get a win against a pretty good team was huge for us mentally,” said Raiders senior guard Cooper Wakefield, whose team was first in the OSAA rankings, which are used to seed the state bracket, but fell to the fifth spot. “And physically I think we’re going to take the time to prepare for our next game and hopefully get another win there.”

After losing to Silverton twice this season, Crescent Valley (20-6) will get a third shot at the Foxes in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Silverton manhandled 13 seed Willamette, 52-20, on Friday.

The Raiders had a team meeting after the North Salem loss, with the team’s four seniors leading the discussion around finishing out the season strong and not wanting to have any regrets when it’s over.

“Sure enough, we’re all on the same page again and feeling like a team again,” said CV senior Jake Leibelt. “That is what we should be able to do every game. That’s the momentum and energy we need to bring every game. The reason we played well here is we started off with energy. We believed every shot was going in and we just kept the energy alive.”

The Raiders built a 15-point halftime lead with the help of seven 3-pointers and never allowed the Indians (15-9) get closer than 11.

The margin got to 11 on a third occasion after halftime late in the third quarter when a stretch of 49 seconds changed the game.

CV’s Hogan Emigh nailed a corner 3-pointer with nine seconds left in the period, and on the play Scappoose’s Malcolm Harrison was called for a foul away from the ball. That gave the Raiders possession.

Wakefield got the ball and hit a jumper that first bounced several feet above the rim before going in just before the buzzer to put the home team up 16.

Forty seconds into the fourth quarter, Scappoose’s Skyler Schmidt and coach Matt Humphreys were called for technical fouls after Schmidt was whistled for a personal. Four Leibelt free throws and two more from Wakefield made it 60-38.

The Indians had one more run in them but would get no closer than 12 until the game had been decided.

“I think the mental was a big component in terms of our struggles the past week,” CV coach Mike Stair said, noting that his team is also dealing with injuries. “The kids decided tonight that they were just going to play through the pain, they were going to suck it up and they were going to playing for each other. I’m really proud of the effort and the result.”

Leibelt had a game-high 20 points with three of the Raiders’ nine 3-pointers. Wakefield had 14 points, David Marshall 11 and Noah Dewey and Adam Temesgen nine apiece.

Schmidt had 17 points to lead Scappoose.

Stair pointed out Marshall, a senior, and his contributions off the bench as a “silent assassin.”

“He played really good defense, in my opinion,” the coach said. “Offensively he has there, he was around things. He’d clean up a mess here, make a good pass there. I think our kids really fed off of his energy. Our bench gave us a great lift tonight.”

