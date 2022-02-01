High school boys basketball: RedHawks take early lead, hold on late against Bulldogs

South Albany High got the win it needed to continue a push toward the postseason. But West Albany didn’t make it easy.

The RedHawks jumped to a 10-point lead late in the first quarter Tuesday night and felt in control until the Bulldogs made a run in the fourth.

West missed on four potential game-tying 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds, and visiting South walked away with a 64-61 victory in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

“It was huge. Great for the team, getting that win against West is pretty big,” said South guard Gavin Bennett, who had a game-high 25 points, including five first-half three pointers.

After leading by double digits early, the RedHawks (6-10, 5-4) never let the Bulldogs (3-15, 1-8) get closed than seven until early in the third quarter, when a Michael Cale 3-pointer and a Jeffrey Hunt layin closed the gap to five.

But South came right back with four straight points from Isaiah Sim, and Gavin Bennett’s sixth 3-pointer of the game, which came with 2:05 in the third, had the lead back to 12.

West continued to chip away, and Hunt’s 3 with 4:54 left in the game made it 60-54. Hunt later had two more layins in a 5-0 run, the second of which made it 62-59 RedHawks with 1:33 to go.

Bennett found Sim with a deep pass for a transition basket off a press break to stop the Bulldogs’ momentum. But Hunt answered with another layin with 1:09 left to get it back to three.

South had six of its 14 turnovers in the fourth quarter, including two in the final 43 seconds. Kaden Younger blocked a Hunt 3, and Cale missed a corner 3.

South’s Grant Hooley missed two free throws in a double-bonus situation with 10 seconds to go, and Cale and Hunt missed 3s on the other end before the final buzzer.

With seven games left in the regular season, the RedHawks are battling for one of the Mid-Willamette’s four spots in the OSAA 5A 16-team bracket. An at-large spot is also up for grabs between the fifth-place teams in the Mid-Willamette and Midwestern League, with the berth going to the team with the better OSAA power ranking at the close of the regular season.

South is currently tied for third in the MWC with Central and Corvallis.

“Tonight just puts us farther along in the right direction,” RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said. “So we’ve got to take it once game at a time. We’re going to celebrate this one tonight because it’s a big one for the kids.

But their attention will quickly turn to Friday’s home game against North Salem (5-12, 3-6), a team South defeated by just three points in the first half of league play.

Sim had 15 points to complement Bennett’s 25 off the bench. Hooley and teammate DeShawn Gilliam added nine points apiece.

Gilliam left the game with 4:35 left in the third with an injury. South was already without Colin Cordle, another guard who has been starting recently but didn’t play due to an ankle injury.

Hunt had 20 points and Jordan Stewart and Marshall had 11 apiece for West.

“When we play well we share the ball really well, work inside-out and defensively we play with good intensity and energy,” Bulldogs coach Derek Duman said. “I didn’t think we did that early when we dug our hole. I thought South Albany did a good job of making the hustle plays early, and when we started to do that in the second half is when we started to play really well, made some shots and made our run.”

Bennett and Gilliam combined for six 3-pointers in the first quarter, four by Bennett, to lead 24-14. Gilliam added another in the second to make it 30-20, and Bennett’s fifth made it 39-27.

“The first one went in and just went from there. Kind of got on a roll,” Bennett said of his hot streak. “It felt like the right time.”

Stewart scored nine points off the bench in the second to keep the Bulldogs down just 10 at halftime.

“Jordan played really well in the second quarter, made some big shots and some plays,” Duman said. “He’s really quick and does a good job getting to the paint, and every time it goes in is an extra bonus.”

Matuszak said he wasn’t surprised that Bennett was knocking down shots because he considers the junior one of the best shooters he’s ever coached.

“I was more so proud of how he was getting them tonight. He’s kind of felt his way through our offense coming off the bench,” Matuszak said. “But tonight he really just took what the defense gave him. We weren’t having to run a bunch of set plays for him to get him going. He just started attacking.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

