High school boys basketball: Warriors pull away from RedHawks to keep playoff hopes alive

LEBANON — Friday’s boys basketball game at Bud Page Activity Center matched two teams trying to hold onto their 5A state playoff hopes.

South Albany High had better chances, entering the contest two games ahead of Lebanon in the Mid-Willamette Conference standings.

But it was the host Warriors that made more plays when it counted, outscoring the RedHawks 16-3 over the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to pull away for a 59-48 win.

Lebanon’s fourth-quarter spurt pushed the lead from four to 17.

“We just came together, got open shots, made the right reads,” said Lebanon point guard Porter Barnes, who hit two 3-pointers in a stretch of 11 consecutive points for the Warriors in the fourth.

The Warriors led by four at halftime and by as many as eight in the third quarter, but 3-pointers by South’s DeShawn Gilliam and Gavin Bennett brought it back to four at the end of the third.

Henry Pointer led the Warriors (8-11, 5-8) with 16 points, Barnes added 12 and Wyatt Wessel 10. South (7-13, 6-7) got a game-high 20 points and six 3-pointers from Bennett, seven points from Gilliam and five from Grant Hooley. The RedHawks had nine 3s in all to the Warriors’ six.

South scored six straight points after Lebanon went ahead by 17 but could get no closer than 11.

It was a bad week for RedHawks, who dropped two road games to teams below them in the conference standings. Dallas got past South 64-53 in overtime on Tuesday.

“We weren’t physical enough and they were,” South coach Tim Matuszak said of Friday’s game. “Still a young team learning how to win and we’re not good enough yet to play at 70 or 80%. With where we’re at right now we’ve got to be on point to overcome as many mistakes as we did.”

The Mid-Willamette’s top four teams at the end of the regular season March 1 will get a spot in the OSAA round of 16. One additional spot will be awarded to the team with the better OSAA final power ranking between the fifth-place squads in the Mid-Willamette and Midwestern League.

After Friday’s results, South is in fifth in the MWC, one game behind Central and Corvallis with three games left in the regular season.

The RedHawks host third-ranked Silverton on Monday and then have road games at Corvallis and Central. The Warriors, in sixth place, host Corvallis on Tuesday then go to Dallas and Silverton.

“We know it’s a small chance but it’s a chance. We’re going to keep fighting until there’s no chance,” Lebanon coach Casey VandenBos said.

Lebanon’s chances would be better but for some poor free-throw shooting that has cost the Warriors “quite a few games.” Lebanon, which has four conference losses by single digits, was 11 of 19 at the line Friday.

Pointer, a senior wing who scored a single-game school-record 46 points against North Salem on Feb. 1, got some help Friday from Barnes and Jackson Parrish, who made three and two 3-pointers, respectively. Tanner Thurman had seven points and Parrish six for Lebanon.

“That’s been a good teaching point, is Henry opens up a lot of things,” VandenBos said. “So we’re still working on that process of other guys need to step up and not just always look to Henry or defer to Henry or assume he’s going to do it all.”

In a physical, hands-on game, South ran into foul trouble in the first half. Matuszak said that resulted in some of his players being timid, afraid of picking up a fourth personal too early in the second half.

“Lebanon is a good ball club, they’re athletic. They did a really good job on the boards,” which translated into other parts of the game, such as setting good screens to set up shooters in the offense, Matuszak said.

