High school boys soccer: Corvallis defeats Putnam to reach 5A quarterfinals

The Corvallis High boys soccer team advanced to the 5A state quarterfinals with a 5-3 victory over visiting Putnam on Wednesday night.

The Spartans (10-3-2) will host Ashland (9-3-2) on Saturday after the Grizzlies advanced with a 3-0 win over South Albany.

Corvallis coach Chad Foley did not think this was his squad’s most focused effort.

“I thought at times we looked really, really good. It was more inconsistent than I would have liked tonight. I thought that Putnam came out and executed their game plan, overall, better than we did. We just had enough talent to get through tonight,” Foley said.

The squads played in conditions which ranged from a drizzle early on to a downpour early in the second half. The Spartans built a 4-1 lead and then held on as the Kingsmen scored a pair of late goals to briefly get back in the game.

Putnam had the better chances early but Corvallis goalkeeper Oscar Hommel made two solid saves to keep the game scoreless.

Corvallis got on the board in the 18th minute on a penalty kick by sophomore Ryan John. The Spartans drew the penalty by playing a ball from the right sideline over the top of the Putnam defense. Vance John outraced a defender to get the ball and was struck by the Putnam goalkeeper.