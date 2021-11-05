High school cross-country: Area teams primed for big day at state

If this season’s results are any indication, area teams are bound to bring home a significant amount of hardware from Saturday’s OSAA cross-country state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.

The 10 schools represented could come away with multiple individual and team titles if they’re able to compete anywhere near the best that they’ve performed over 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) this fall.

The Crescent Valley boys and Corvallis girls are favorites to win their respective 5A races’ team championships based on hypothetical meets using the season’s best times.

Crescent Valley, which got a 1-2-3 district sweep from Cade Byer, Kanoa Blake and Henry Coughlan, has a one-point edge on Crater. Wilsonville is a distant third, South Albany fourth and Corvallis fifth. The top four teams in each race receive trophies.

The Raiders have four of the top 11 5A boys times this season after some fast results at the Harrier Classic and Lewis and Clark Invitational last month.

Coughlan transferred to CV last summer from Joseph, where he won an individual 3A title in 2019 and helped a combined team from Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa win a team championship that year.

Coughlan has the classification’s third-best time of the season at 14 minutes, 56 seconds, behind Crater’s Tyrone Gorze (14:29) and Milwaukie’s Logan Law (14:43). Law finished 13 seconds ahead of Coughlan at the Harrier Classic Oct. 2 in Albany

“The big meets is where we do our best to try to go and show out. The smaller meets we’re just trying to get in tempo runs, hard runs,” Coughlan said. “The big one coming up next week, state, it’s going to be a blast. All of us are trained for it and we worked really hard these past summer months and into the season. I think it will be really exciting as a team.”

The Corvallis girls, led by third-place district finisher Ava Betts, have much the same team that won the 5A title in 2019. There was no state meet in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Spartans score 42 points in the hypothetic meet with Crescent Valley second at 101, Ashland third at 137 and Putnam fourth at 182.

CV freshman Emily Wisniewski will be a heavy favorite for the individual title. The 17:29 she ran at the Lewis and Clark meet, in McIver State Park near Estacada, is the fastest time in 5A this season by more than 40 seconds. Betts is fourth on the season list at 18:11 and West Albany’s Megumi Ludlow, who qualified as an individual after taking second at the district meet, is fifth at 18:12.

4A

The Philomath teams, which swept the Oregon West Conference titles, appear to be within reach of state trophies.

The Warriors’ boys team, which won a state title in 2019, is third in the hypothetical meet with 184 points behind Siuslaw (83) and Valley Catholic (146). Philomath could get a challenge from Cottage Grove and Klamath Union.

Brody Bushnell is fifth on the season list with a best of 16:20. He’s run under 16:45 five times this fall. Fellow junior Mateo Candanoza, the district champion, has a season-best time of 16:56

The Philomath girls look to be in a tight race in the team standings. Marist Catholic is first in a hypothetical meet with 100, followed by Siuslaw (131), Valley Catholic (150), Philomath (157) and Klamath Union (164)

Ingrid Hellesto’s third-place finish led Philomath to another district title.

Freshman Adele Beckstead has the Warriors’ fastest time of the season at 19:46. She didn’t finish the district race but is on Philomath’s roster for the state meet.

3A boys

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne, the classification’s state champion at 1,500 and 3,000 on the track last spring, has 3A’s third-fastest time (15:50) this fall.

That puts the Eagles fourth in the hypothetical team standings at 123, trailing Enterprise (50), Burns (83) and Westside Christian (115).

Bourne's 1-2 district finish with teammate Colin Longball helped SC win the team title.

Enterprise’s Zac Knapp, who has run 15:14, is the favorite.

3A/2A/1A girls

East Linn Christian freshman Daisy Lalonde was a district champion and at the Harrier Classic ran 18:20, the second-best time in the classification.

Columbia Christian senior Makena Houston has ran as fast as 17:19 in a time trial and 17:31 in competition.

Harrisburg, behind Hannah Henderson’s 12th-place finish, took runner-up at the district meet to qualify for state. The Eagles are sixth in a hypothetical meet, 29 back of Burns for fourth.

Scio's Athena Lau qualified with a fifth-place district finish.

2A/1A boys

Jefferson took third at its district meet to make state, led by Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez in ninth place.

