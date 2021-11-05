 Skip to main content
High school cross-country: Area teams primed for big day at state

If this season’s results are any indication, area teams are bound to bring home a significant amount of hardware from Saturday’s OSAA cross-country state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.

The 10 schools represented could come away with multiple individual and team titles if they’re able to compete anywhere near the best that they’ve performed over 5,000 meters (3.1 miles) this fall.

The Crescent Valley boys and Corvallis girls are favorites to win their respective 5A races’ team championships based on hypothetical meets using the season’s best times.

Crescent Valley, which got a 1-2-3 district sweep from Cade Byer, Kanoa Blake and Henry Coughlan, has a one-point edge on Crater. Wilsonville is a distant third, South Albany fourth and Corvallis fifth. The top four teams in each race receive trophies.

The Raiders have four of the top 11 5A boys times this season after some fast results at the Harrier Classic and Lewis and Clark Invitational last month.

Coughlan transferred to CV last summer from Joseph, where he won an individual 3A title in 2019 and helped a combined team from Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa win a team championship that year.

Coughlan has the classification’s third-best time of the season at 14 minutes, 56 seconds, behind Crater’s Tyrone Gorze (14:29) and Milwaukie’s Logan Law (14:43). Law finished 13 seconds ahead of Coughlan at the Harrier Classic Oct. 2 in Albany

“The big meets is where we do our best to try to go and show out. The smaller meets we’re just trying to get in tempo runs, hard runs,” Coughlan said. “The big one coming up next week, state, it’s going to be a blast. All of us are trained for it and we worked really hard these past summer months and into the season. I think it will be really exciting as a team.”

The Corvallis girls, led by third-place district finisher Ava Betts, have much the same team that won the 5A title in 2019. There was no state meet in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The Spartans score 42 points in the hypothetic meet with Crescent Valley second at 101, Ashland third at 137 and Putnam fourth at 182.

CV freshman Emily Wisniewski will be a heavy favorite for the individual title. The 17:29 she ran at the Lewis and Clark meet, in McIver State Park near Estacada, is the fastest time in 5A this season by more than 40 seconds. Betts is fourth on the season list at 18:11 and West Albany’s Megumi Ludlow, who qualified as an individual after taking second at the district meet, is fifth at 18:12.

4A

The Philomath teams, which swept the Oregon West Conference titles, appear to be within reach of state trophies.

The Warriors’ boys team, which won a state title in 2019, is third in the hypothetical meet with 184 points behind Siuslaw (83) and Valley Catholic (146). Philomath could get a challenge from Cottage Grove and Klamath Union.

Brody Bushnell is fifth on the season list with a best of 16:20. He’s run under 16:45 five times this fall. Fellow junior Mateo Candanoza, the district champion, has a season-best time of 16:56

The Philomath girls look to be in a tight race in the team standings. Marist Catholic is first in a hypothetical meet with 100, followed by Siuslaw (131), Valley Catholic (150), Philomath (157) and Klamath Union (164)

Ingrid Hellesto’s third-place finish led Philomath to another district title.

Freshman Adele Beckstead has the Warriors’ fastest time of the season at 19:46. She didn’t finish the district race but is on Philomath’s roster for the state meet.

3A boys

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne, the classification’s state champion at 1,500 and 3,000 on the track last spring, has 3A’s third-fastest time (15:50) this fall.

That puts the Eagles fourth in the hypothetical team standings at 123, trailing Enterprise (50), Burns (83) and Westside Christian (115).

Bourne's 1-2 district finish with teammate Colin Longball helped SC win the team title.

Enterprise’s Zac Knapp, who has run 15:14, is the favorite.

3A/2A/1A girls

East Linn Christian freshman Daisy Lalonde was a district champion and at the Harrier Classic ran 18:20, the second-best time in the classification.

Columbia Christian senior Makena Houston has ran as fast as 17:19 in a time trial and 17:31 in competition.

Harrisburg, behind Hannah Henderson’s 12th-place finish, took runner-up at the district meet to qualify for state. The Eagles are sixth in a hypothetical meet, 29 back of Burns for fourth.

Scio's Athena Lau qualified with a fifth-place district finish.

2A/1A boys

Jefferson took third at its district meet to make state, led by Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez in ninth place.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

District results

MID-WILLAMETTE CONFERENCE

Seven Oak Middle School, Lebanon

Boys

Team scores: Crescent Valley 21, South Albany 49, Corvallis 76, Silverton 119, North Salem 155, Dallas 159, Central 186, Lebanon 208, West Albany 236

Top five individuals: 1. Cade Byer, Crescent Valley, 16 minutes, 18 seconds; 2. Kanoa Blake, Crescent Valley, 16:22; 3. Henry Coughlan, Crescent Valley, 16:22; 4. Logan Parker, SA, 16:29; 5. Blake Byer, Crescent Valley, 16:36

Girls

Team scores: Corvallis 31, Crescent Valley 43, Dallas 121, Silverton 126, North Salem 131, Central 150, West Albany 157, South Albany 177

Top five individuals: 1. Emily Wisniewski, Crescent Valley, 18:29; 2. Megumi Ludlow, West Albany, 18:51; 3. Ava Betts, Corvallis, 18:59; 4. Isabel Swain, North Salem, 19:10; 5. Avery Nason, Corvallis, 19:18

OREGON WEST CONFERENCE

Lane Comm. College, Eugene

Boys

Team scores: Philomath 37, Sisters 52, Newport 64, Cascade 85, Stayton 104

Top five individuals: 1. Mateo Candanoza, Philomath, 16:59; 2. Brody Bushnell, Philomath, 17:25; 3. Ben Hernandez, Philomath, 17:29; 4. James Lackey, Newport, 17:35; 5. Sam Laurel, Newport, 17:41

Girls

Team scores: Philomath 39, Sisters 58, Stayton 63, Newport 90, Cascade 91

Top five individuals: 1. Aliya Larsen, Newport, 20:20; 2. Ella Bartlett, Sisters, 20:23; 3. Ingrid Hellesto, Philomath, 20:40; 4. Hope Bridge, Stayton, 21:03; 5. Sasha Stolasz, Sisters, 21:09

3A/2A/1A SPECIAL DISTRICT 2

Cheadle Lake Park, Lebanon

3A boys

Team scores: Santiam Christian 24, Willamina 49, Harrisburg 69, Taft 83, Blanchet Catholic 135

Top five individuals: 1. Benjamin Bourne, Santiam Christian, 16.52; 2. Colin Longballa, Santiam Christian, 17:48; 3. Michael Fox, Willamina, 17:53; 4. Jose Cruz, Willamina, 18:04; 5. Luke Cheek, Harrisburg, 18:38

2A/1A boys

Team scores: Culver 34, Western Christian 55, Jefferson 88, Neah-Kah-Nie 94, Waldport 118, Regis 128, Sheridan 154, Delphian 215

Top five individuals: 1. David Rowe, Mohawk, 17:43; 2. Luke Ellis, Western Christian, 18:06; 3. Declan Wark, Western Christian, 18:27; 4. Viggo Beck, Triangle Lake, 18:29; 5. Evan Powell, Culver, 18:33

3A/2A/1A girls

Team scores: Kennedy 64, Harrisburg 83, Taft 89, Blanchet Catholic 104, East Linn Christian 132, Santiam 139, Central Linn 158, Santiam Christian 174, Culver 174

Top five individuals: 1. Daisy Lalonde, East Linn Christian, 19:43; 2. Jordan White, Neah-Kah-Nie, 20:09; 3. Emma Lutz, Blanchet Catholic, 20:46; 4. Makaia Kessinger, Taft, 21:00; 5. Athena Lau, Scio, 21:24

