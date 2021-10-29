High school cross-country: District meet next for front-running Spartans, Raiders

The Corvallis High girls are trying to get back to the top of the 5A cross-country state team podium and the Crescent Valley boys are racing to reach the pinnacle for the first time in program history.
But both must first successfully navigate Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district meet, starting 11 a.m. at Lebanon’s Seven Oak Middle School.
Both aforementioned teams will be heavy favorites to win district titles. The top four teams and any individuals not on those teams who place in the top five advance to the state meet, to be held Nov. 6 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The Corvallis girls return their top five runners from their 2019 state championship team, including individual champion Madeline Nason, now a senior. There was no state meet in the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic.
Junior Ava Betts has recorded the team’s top time this season at 18 minutes, 11 seconds over 5,000 meters (3.1 miles), which puts her third on the conference list. Sophomores and twin sisters Kate and Hannah Middleton have added to the Corvallis depth.
Experience is a big factor for the Spartans, who have six of the conference’s top 11 times this season.
“We’re ready to be very, very competitive with anybody that we run with. The girls know what they have to do,” coach Mark Hulburt said. “They know that people want to beat them. They know that Crescent Valley has a good team. But I think we’re pretty together, mentally we are.”
CV freshman Emily Wisniewski is the favorite for Saturday’s individual title after a strong fall that’s included five wins and a fifth-place finish at the prestigious Lewis & Clark XC Invitational, where she ran a personal-best 17:29.9.
“That Lewis and Clark race was fantastic amongst a season full of remarkable performances. She’s been so consistent,” Raiders coach Tyler Bushnell said.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Wiesniewski could be tested by Betts and North Salem’s Isabel Swain, who has ran 18:26.
Crescent Valley slots in at second in the team race in a hypothetical district meet using season’s best times. Dallas is a distant but solid third and five other teams — North Salem, Silverton, West Albany, South Albany and Central — are contenders for the fourth and final state berth.
West junior Megumi Ludlow is fourth on the season list and will need a top-five finish if her team doesn’t qualify.
Corvallis was first, CV second and Dallas seventh in the final 5A coaches poll released this week.
The Crescent Valley boys have the district’s top four performers (based on time) in Henry Coughlan (14:56), Cade Byer (15:11), Kanoa Blake (15:17) and Blake Byer (15:21).
Coughlan is a transfer from Enterprise, where he won the 3A state title as a sophomore in 2019 and led his team to a championship. Blake Byer was sixth and twin brother Cade Byer 14th in helping the Raiders to a third-place state finish two years ago.
“They’ve been an outstanding lineup, our four horsemen,” Bushnell said. “They all came in with big, heavy goals and it’s been a good one. They’ve stayed healthy for the most part and gotten into big races and certainly things to check off these next couple weeks.”
A strong cross-country season last spring was followed by a good track and field campaign for the Raiders’ distance runners. They showed off what they accomplished in their summer training with some fast times in September.
“It was pretty eye-opening where those guys were at early season,” Bushnell said. “Then they’ve just been able to keep that rolling with these big meets we’ve got them in to.”
South Albany’s Logan Parker and Mathew Resnik are fifth and sixth, respectively, behind the CV runners on the season’s best times list. Lebanon’s RJ Kennedy is seventh, Corvallis’ Spencer Middleton eight and Sam Hanson ninth and South’s Zander Campbell 10th.
South Albany is second and Corvallis not far behind in a hypothetical meet. There’s a big drop-off to Silverton in third and another large gap to North Salem in fourth.
Crescent Valley was first, South fourth and Corvallis fifth in the final 5A coaches poll this week.
Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.