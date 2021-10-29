High school cross-country: District meet next for front-running Spartans, Raiders

The Corvallis High girls are trying to get back to the top of the 5A cross-country state team podium and the Crescent Valley boys are racing to reach the pinnacle for the first time in program history.

But both must first successfully navigate Saturday’s Mid-Willamette Conference district meet, starting 11 a.m. at Lebanon’s Seven Oak Middle School.

Both aforementioned teams will be heavy favorites to win district titles. The top four teams and any individuals not on those teams who place in the top five advance to the state meet, to be held Nov. 6 at Lane Community College in Eugene.

The Corvallis girls return their top five runners from their 2019 state championship team, including individual champion Madeline Nason, now a senior. There was no state meet in the 2020-21 school year due to the pandemic.

Junior Ava Betts has recorded the team’s top time this season at 18 minutes, 11 seconds over 5,000 meters (3.1 miles), which puts her third on the conference list. Sophomores and twin sisters Kate and Hannah Middleton have added to the Corvallis depth.

Experience is a big factor for the Spartans, who have six of the conference’s top 11 times this season.