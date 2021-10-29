High school football: Bulldogs hold off Spartans' rally

With the game in danger of slipping away, the Spartans put together a clutch drive of their own late in the first half. Senior quarterback Carter Steeves found senior receiver Carson Wright at the goal-line for a 5-yard touchdown as time expired.

“That touchdown before the half was big for them, it kept them in there,” Mehl said. “Corvallis plays us tough, they always do.”

Corvallis received the second-half kickoff and put together another scoring drive. Facing a fourth-and-goal from the 4, Steeves once again connected with Wright to make the score 20-13.

The Bulldogs responded with back-to-back touchdowns to build a 34-13 lead early in the fourth quarter. The second scoring drive was highlighted by a 51-yard pass up the seam from Cale to Riley Paxton.

But just as it appeared the game was getting out of reach the Spartans made a series of big plays.

A good kickoff return and a penalty on the Bulldogs gave Corvallis possession at the Bulldog 37. The Spartans quickly took advantage. Peyton Silbernagel caught a pass in the flat from Steeves and pushed through two Bulldog defenders to get into the end zone.