High school football capsules (Nov. 12)

There are three area schools still alive as the Oregon School Activities Association’s football postseason reaches the quarterfinals for the 5A through 1A classifications.

West Albany (5A) and Santiam Christian (3A) can regularly be found in the playoff brackets, while Jefferson (2A) is making a historic run.

Here’s a look at each of Friday’s quarterfinal matchups.

Final OSAA coaches poll rankings are in parentheses. All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.

(10) Dallas at (4) West Albany

Records: Dallas 6-4; West Albany 9-1

The third-seeded Bulldogs will have to beat the 11th-seeded Dragons for a second time this season if they want to get back to the semifinals for the third straight season that there’s been a postseason bracket. The OSAA didn’t hold playoffs last year due to the pandemic.

West defeated visiting Dallas 21-9 back on Sept. 17.

The Bulldogs trailed 9-7 after Dallas quarterback Ashton Foster’s 1-yard touchdown plunge with 7:30 left in the second quarter. West scored twice before halftime, on Michael Cale’s 61-yard pass to Tyler Hart-McNally and DeMarcus Houston’s 8-yard run. There was no scoring in the second half.

The Dragons, who run a wing-T offense, had just two good chances to score after taking their final lead. Houston picked off Foster on a second-quarter play from the West 37, and the Bulldog defense forced a turnover on downs early in the fourth at the Bulldog 39.

West held Logan Person, Dallas’ lead back, to 61 rushing yards on 20 carries and the Dragons to 68 yards on the ground. Foster passed for 155 yards. The Bulldogs rushed for 67 yards, led by Houston’s 37 on three attempts, and Cale passed for 159.

Three of Dallas’ losses (Canby, West, Silverton) are to teams in the 5A quarterfinals. The other was to Lebanon. West’s lone defeat was to Silverton.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

The winner plays the winner of 7 seed North Salem at 2 seed Silverton in another Friday game.

In the first round of the playoffs last week, West defeated visiting Scappoose 35-0 and Dallas won 7-6 at Pendleton.

The Bulldogs have reached the 5A state quarterfinals for the 10th time in the past 11 years that a postseason has been held — and that West was in 5A — since the classification was created in the fall of 2006.

Only once in the previous nine quarterfinal trips (2012) did West not play in the semifinals. The Bulldogs didn’t play in the 2010 postseason bracket. West competed in 6A from the fall of 2014 through the spring of 2018.

Santiam Christian at (2) South Umpqua

Records: Santiam Christian 5-4; South Umpqua 9-1

Location: Myrtle Creek

Santiam Christian is still playing despite a fourth-place league finish. The 11th-seeded Eagles got one of two at-large berths based on their OSAA power ranking (13) then won 7-6 at former league rival Dayton last week. SC was the only road team to win in the round of 16.

The Eagles are making the program’s 16th straight postseason appearance. That stretch includes two championships (2011, 2019), four runner-up finishes and 14 total trips to the quarterfinals or beyond.

Santiam Christian is playing its third straight road game and fourth in five weeks.

Third-seeded South Umpqua, which won Special District 2 South, got a 35-6 home win against Yamhill-Carlton last week. The Lancers’ only loss was a 40-0 defeat to Kalama (Wash.) on Oct. 29 in a game played in Gresham.

Friday's winner plays in a semifinal against the winner between second-seeded Rainier and seventh-seeded Vale, who will play Saturday afternoon.

Jefferson vs. (3) Coquille

Records: Jefferson 7-3; Coquille 7-1

Location: North Bend HS

The Lions’ defense forced four turnovers last week, leading to a 12-6 win at Knappa. It was the program’s first playoff victory since 1965, when Jefferson won the B state championship under coach Bob Harris, 31-8 against Elgin.

Elijah Stelly caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Jace Aguilar and Zach Wusstig ran in a 4-yard touchdown for the 12-seeded Lions, the highest-seeded team left in the bracket.

Jefferson, which finished third in Special District 3, has won three of its last four games.

Fourth-seeded Coquille, the second-place team in Special District 4, defeated visiting Monroe 44-0 last week. The Red Devils’ only loss of the season was by forfeit to Lakeview, giving the Honkers the league title.

Coquille has allowed more than 13 points once this season, in a 40-38 win at sixth-seeded Bandon.

The winner will take on the winner between top-seeded Heppner and ninth-seeded Weston-McEwen in a game that will be played Saturday afternoon.

— Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0