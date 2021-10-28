High school football capsules (Oct. 29)

All kickoffs at 7 p.m. unless noted; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses
FRIDAY
(10) Lebanon at (1) Silverton
Records: Lebanon 4-4, 4-2 5A Special District 3; Silverton 7-1, 6-0 5A SD3
The Mid-Willamette Conference’s first two spots in the OSAA 5A state playoff bracket have been claimed by Silverton and West Albany. But the third and final automatic berth is up for grabs, and Lebanon would snag that with an upset win Friday.
If all of the Friday conference games go to the teams with better records, South Albany would get the third spot because it currently has a better OSAA power ranking (7) than Dallas (11) and Lebanon (12). But those rankings can change. Power rankings are the third tiebreaker and would be the decider if those three teams tie at 4-3.
But the Mid-Willamette teams that don’t get the third spot could still grab one of four at-large berths awarded to those with the strongest power rankings across 5A’s four conferences who didn’t get in based on their conference place.
Lebanon has consecutive wins against Dallas (34-14) and Crescent Valley (24-7) to be in position to make state. Silverton held off West Albany (28-21) last week despite averaging just 3.4 yards per carry.
Crescent Valley at (10) South Albany
Records: Crescent Valley 1-7, 0-6 5A Special District 3; South Albany 5-3, 3-3 5A SD3
Trying to erase the memory of a combined 4-20 record the previous three seasons, South is in good position to return to the postseason for the first time since 2017. The RedHawks look to bookend the finish of the regular season with the way they started, winning two straight.
Crescent Valley has some talented skill position players but not much depth. The Raiders have had no conference games decided by fewer than 17 points.
Corvallis at (4) West Albany
Records: Corvallis 3-5, 2-4 5A Special District 3; West Albany 7-1, 5-1 5A SD3
The Spartans were in a spot to keep their state playoff hopes alive last week but relinquished a late lead in a 43-31 home loss to Dallas.
The Bulldogs couldn’t muster much offense (185 total yards) against Silverton and will likely have to continue leaning on their defense if they hope to make a deep postseason run.
(2) Cascade at Sweet Home
Records: Cascade 8-0, 3-0 4A Special District 3; Sweet Home 3-5, 1-2 4A SD3
The Huskies needed a win at Woodburn to have a serious shot at the state playoffs but didn’t get it, falling 27-22. Cascade has been dominant throughout the season, with nonleague wins at No. 4 Mazama (31-28) and No. 5 Marist Catholic (38-33) being the Cougars’ only games with less than a 35-point margin.
Willamina at Scio
Records: Willamina 2-5, 1-3 3A Special District 1 West; Scio 3-5, 1-3 3A SD1W
After a 36-8 win at Taft, the Loggers will try to finish their season with a second straight victory. Scio, which took three forfeit defeats, hasn’t lost on the field since Sept. 10.
Outside a 34-20 win at Taft two weeks ago, Willamina has scored 13 total points in its last four games.
Santiam Christian at Pleasant Hill
Records: Santiam Christian 3-4, 1-3 3A Special District 2 North; Pleasant Hill 0-7, 0-4 3A SD2N
The Eagles can’t get into the OSAA 16-team bracket with a top-three divisional finish. But their current power ranking (13) might get them one of two at-large berths.
Pleasant Hill lost by two to Sisters, a team SC defeated 41-0.
Illinois Valley at Harrisburg
Records: Illinois Valley 0-8, 0-7 2A Special District 4; Harrisburg 1-6 (3A independent)
Harrisburg has a chance to finish its independent schedule on a high point. Illinois Valley has forfeited four games this season and has scored 32 combined points in four on-field contests.
Monroe at Creswell
Records: Monroe 5-3, 3-3 2A Special District 3; Creswell 5-3, 3-2 2A SD3
Despite two straight losses, the Dragons can still forge a tie for the special district’s third and final berth in the state playoffs with a win. Creswell’s 18-12 win at Jefferson last week was a big one for the Bulldogs’ chances.
Jefferson vs. Lowell
Records: Jefferson 5-3, 3-2 2A Special District 3; Lowell 3-4, 2-3 2A SD3
Location: Santiam Christian HS
After last week’s loss to Creswell, Jefferson needs a win and a Monroe win against Creswell to claim the special district’s third and final automatic spot. But there’s also the one at-large berth up for grabs.
Lowell lost 42-18 at No. 5 Toledo last week.
SATURDAY
(5) Alsea at (2) Prairie City/Burnt River
Records: Alsea 5-1, 5-1 1A SD3 (6-player); Prairie City/Burnt River 6-1, 6-1 1A SD4 (6-player)
Location: Prairie City
Time: 1 p.m.
The Wolverines, who got a 51-12 home league win against Riddle last Saturday, will make nearly a 600-mile round trip for a league playoff. Alsea’s only loss came against No. 3 Eddyville Charter (26-13).
Prairie City’s only defeat was to No. 1 Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler (26-12).
***
Philomath was awarded a forfeit win against Taft this week. The Warriors (6-3, 3-2 3A Special District 1 West) have qualified for the state playoffs.
***
Central Linn has forfeited its game at Oakland. The Cobras end their season at 1-7 overall and 1-5 in 2A Special District 3.
Compiled by reporter Jesse Sowa.