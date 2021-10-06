High school football capsules (Oct. 7)

All kickoffs at 7 p.m.; OSAA coaches poll rankings in parentheses

THURSDAY

Lebanon at (3) West Albany

Records: Lebanon 2-3, 2-1 5A Special District 3; West Albany 5-0, 3-0 5A SD3

Lebanon showed last week that it’s still right in the middle of the 5A state playoff chase for one of the Mid-Willamette three automatic berths with a 37-27 home win against Corvallis.

West continues to play close games, as the Bulldogs got past host Central 21-14 last week.

With seven teams in the top 20 in the OSAA power rankings, the conference appears to be in good position to get at least one of the four available statewide spots — based on the final power rankings — in the 16-team 5A bracket.

Central Linn at (9) Toledo

Records: Central Linn 1-3, 1-1 2A Special District 3; Toledo 2-3, 2-1 2A SD3

The Cobras get back to the field after last week’s game against Monroe was forfeited as a precaution due to widespread absences at Central Linn for contact tracing.