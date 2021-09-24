High school football capsules (Sept. 24)

All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted; OSAA coaches polls rankings in parentheses

South Albany at Lebanon

Records: South Albany 2-1, 0-1 5A Special District 3; Lebanon 1-2, 1-0 5A SD3

It’s early in conference play, but not too early to start looking at the state playoffs. Each of the four 5A special districts get three spots in the OSAA 16-team bracket, and the last four spots will be based on the final power rankings.

If West Albany and Silverton are again the top two teams in the Mid-Willamette, as they were in 2018 and 2019, that leaves just one automatic spot up for grabs for the remaining six teams. But Corvallis, Lebanon, South and Dallas might still have something to say about those first two spots.

Last week, South gave Silverton a game before falling 14-2 on the road. Lebanon got a 32-21 win at Central behind Braydon Burton’s 193 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors’ first win of the season.

(2) West Albany at Crescent Valley

Records: West Albany 3-0, 1-0 5A Special District 3; Crescent Valley 1-2, 0-1 5A SD3