Some of Thomas Casey’s earliest memories are of traveling along Western Boulevard on Friday nights to Corvallis High School football games at Parker Stadium.

Western was then paved in concrete, and even though Casey could barely see over the dashboard of the family car, the clicking of the family car's tires going over the concrete panels let him knew they were getting close. Then soon he would see the stadium lights at Parker (now Reser), and in a few minutes he would be in the stands to cheer on his childhood heroes.

“Just fell in love … back then it was Spartans coming down the ramp with the blue pants on. That’s all I wanted to do,” Casey said.

More than four decades later, he’s take over the Corvallis High football program as the new head coach.

Casey recalls being asked on camera during his all-night high school grad party in 1989 what he wanted to do years in the future. He said he wanted to be the Spartans’ football coach.

“It took a long time to get here, but I can definitely check that box off now,” Casey said.

He replaces Chris McGowan, another CHS alum who resigned after 21 years as head coach and nearly 30 years involved in the program. McGowan’s tenure leading the program included the 2006 5A state title, nine winning seasons and eight state playoff berth.

The Spartans were winless at the varsity level last fall. McGowan wanted to see his son Caden, a senior, through the program, and wants to spend more time with his wife Eden and family.

Casey, a commercial real estate broker and real estate investor, was introduced to some his new players last week.

“This is a place to teach and allow people to find success,” he said during an interview at Spartans Stadium. “So I just want to create an environment that allows coaches to interact with their players in a positive way and to foster their development on the field, off the field, and try to find some success. Teach them life lessons that will propel them in the future, because that’s what this is about and this is a great vehicle to do it.”

Casey said he plans to spend a large majority in his early months as head coach reestablishing the culture of CHS football, what that means to the players and trying to tie that together for everyone involved.

CHS athletic director Salvador Munoz is encouraged by Casey’s approach.

“From day one when I introduced him to the students, that’s what he talked about and I could sense the excitement in the students,” Munoz said of building culture. “I think having him bring that to the table is going to be huge for the program.”

Casey believes the mindset in culture and vernacular must be intertwined. So, in seeking a physical style of play, the weight room will be renamed the “collision enhancement center.”

He said he considers his new job an opportunity and a challenge.

Casey has remained in touch with former CHS football coach Gary Beck, whom he played for and coached under with the Spartans.

After Casey told Beck that he would be accepting the position, Beck reminded him that the last three Corvallis coaches (Chuck Solberg, 1970 and 1978; Beck in 1979 and 1983; and McGowan) all won state titles.

“And in a nutshell that sums up what Corvallis High football should be like,” Casey said.

He’s been asked repeatedly since he took the job about the system and scheme he will run. The answer is that the 11 best players will be on the field offensively and defensively, then a package will be created around those players.

Having taken pieces of what he’s learned in various stops along the way, Casey has one general rule and three principles he coaches by.

The rule is “be where you’re supposed to be when you’re supposed to be there, doing what you’re supposed to be doing to the best of your ability,” he said. “If you can do that you’re going to find success on the field, in the classroom, in the community, and I think that’s just a good guiding principle in general for a person.”

The three other principles are desire, to be the best; faith, in yourself, your teammates and your coaches; and giving full effort in everything you do.

Casey said he believes in grading players on their effort and not talent.

“If you play and practice with tremendous effort, the good things are going to happen sooner or later,” he said. “But that’s the foundation of where we’re going to start.”

His first request in taking over the program is that the players be the first to know who their new coach was and that Munoz be the one to tell them.

After a rough season, Casey believed the players were owed that, and it was his first act to show that the program is all about the players.

A ball boy for Oregon State football in the early 1980s when Joe Avezzano was head coach, Casey desperately wanted to play for the Beavers. But his talent didn’t lead him there.

He caught the coaching bug during his first experience, taking on a volunteer role at Corvallis under Beck the fall after he graduated from CHS. Two years later, while still a student at Oregon State, he joined fellow Spartan Jay Tillery at Salem Academy High School, serving as defensive coordinator for one season.

Casey was just 20 years old but had his first paid position.

“I look back and I’m like I didn’t know jack squat about football back then, but I thought I did,” he said.

He returned to CHS the following season for a paid role under Beck, and it was then that he pursued college coaching.

Casey would attend Oregon State practices and clinics, gathering whatever information he could to improve his knowledge.

Seeing Casey taking notes, an OSU coach approached him (probably concerned about his intent, Casey surmised) and asked him what he was doing.

After revealing his hopes, Casey was encouraged to take football classes at the university taught by assistant coaches, which he did. He volunteered during spring practices at Western Oregon and Oregon State in 1993 to gain more experience. In August of that year he received a call from Beavers head coach Jerry Pettibone, and, as Casey says, the rest is history.

He worked as a graduate assistant at Oregon State for three-plus years, serving primarily in the areas of recruiting and video operation.

Casey would go on work at the U.S. Military Academy as offensive and defensive coordinator during different stretches in four seasons at the New Jersey school.

That was followed by three years at California’s Feather River College and one at Tyler Junior College in Texas, where his duties in both programs included defensive coordinator.

Casey spent seven seasons as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator at Western Illinois then two seasons as defensive coordinator at Augustana College in Illinois.

Casey finished what he thought would be the end of his coaching days in 2016 after two seasons at Lenoir-Rhyne University, a North Carolina school where he was the defensive coordlinator.

“Bringing someone with his tenure to the position is going to be beneficial and great for our kids,” Munoz said, adding that having a detail-oriented leader in the transition was also important. “We’re bringing another alum onto the coaching staff. So he knows the values that were there before and I know he’s going to build on that.”

Casey returned to Corvallis and got a job in Oregon State’s eCampus program as a success coach. He started investing in real estate in 2018 and soon became interested in real estate in general. That interest grew after he attained his real estate license.

He left OSU and became a full-time broker. About two years ago, the owner of the company asked him if he wanted to work in commercial real estate full time and he accepted.

Casey learned about the Corvallis football coaching opening, and friends insisted that he apply despite his initial belief that it should be someone else’s job.

His wife Andrea and daughters Ashley and Madeline also encouraged him to pursue the opportunity.

If it was any other school, Casey thought, he wouldn’t have made the effort. But this was his school and the program he and family members had played in and been a part of for decades.

“It’s a great way to bookend my career because this is the first place I started coaching,” Casey said. “It’s a unique experience and not everybody gets to have an opportunity to do so. I just couldn’t pass it down in the end.”