High school football: LHS soccer player embraces Friday Night Lights

“I went out for practice one day and tried it out, wasn’t too terrible at it,” Christner said. “Zero training. I play soccer year around … figured it couldn’t be too much different. So I just tried that and it was alright.”

Christner said the coaches for both the football and soccer teams have made it really easy for him to do both sports and he continues to be a key member of the Lebanon boys soccer team. He is tied for the most goals on the season, with eight, and has a team-leading five assists for the Warriors.

He has enjoyed the camaraderie of the football team and said his teammates have fully accepted him even though he is by necessity a part-time participant in their practices.

“It has not been hard to balance at all,” Christner said.

The football team does not have a kicking coach on staff this season, so much of his learning process has been trial and error. He practices at least once per week with snapper Luke Taylor and holder Nathaniel Gourley.

A couple weeks ago Josh Sandberg, a former kicker who has served on the Lebanon coaching staff in the past, came to a practice and gave the kicking unit some pointers. Christner said that helped and they have been more consistent in the last two games.