High school football: RedHawks shut out Raiders to claim state playoff berth

In the first minute of the fourth, Devin Jones sacked Abernathy and forced a fumble. Max Louber fell on the ball for a touchdown, and Jerron Berry’s point-after kick made it 35-0.

RedHawks reserve quarterback Gaje Nicholson completed the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run in the closing minutes.

“Our grow-up has been insane. I just love this group of people and we’ve grown up so much. It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” said Halbrook, a senior lineman. “I wouldn’t choose another team in the entire world for these guys.”

The RedHawks were in must-win territory two weeks ago after a 29-13 loss at rival West Albany.

They got past Central, 21-8, last Saturday and then had the postseason in clear sight with an OSAA power ranking (7) that provided an advantage assuming Lebanon (then ranked 12) fell to Silverton and Dallas (11) defeated Central to create a three-way tie between South, Lebanon and Dallas. Those other results happened Friday.

“We’ve known what we had to do. We talked about controlling our own destiny for a while now,” said RedHawks co-head coach Jeff Louber. “For us, this was our second playoff game already because we knew we had to have the last two to have a shot to make the playoffs.”