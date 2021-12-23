High school football: Three area players make 5A all-state first team

Three area high school seniors were named to the 5A football all-state first team, as voted on by the state’s coaches.

West Albany’s Carson Benedict (offensive line), South Albany’s Tyler Seiber (linebacker) and Crescent Valley’s Landen Parker (punter) all made the first team.

West Albany sophomore Brysen Kachel (tight end), Corvallis senior Carson Wright (wide receiver), West Albany senior Chase Barnes (defensive line) and Lebanon senior Waylon Wolfe (linebacker) were second-team selections.

Silverton quarterback Jordan McCarty was voted the offensive player of the year, while Pendleton linebacker Kyle Liscom is the defensive player of the year. Silverton’s Josh Craig is the coach of the year.

Sweet Home junior Brady Nichols made the 4A all-state second team as a wide receiver.

