High school football: Warriors strike early in 34-14 win over Dragons

The Warriors quickly took advantage as Burton scored his first touchdown of the night for a 21-0 lead midway through the opening quarter.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

Burton added a second touchdown run early in the second quarter as the Warriors stretched their lead to 27-0.

Dallas got on the board on a touchdown run by senior Logan Person to trim the lead to 27-7.

The Dragons then forced a turnover on towns late in the quarter and marched deep into scoring position. Dallas was set to receive the second-half kickoff and a touchdown before the half would have given the Dragons hope going into halftime.

On second and goal, Lebanon linebacker Wayne Wolfe timed his rush perfectly, coming clean through the middle of the line and forcing a fumble by Silverton quarterback Ashton Foster. Wolfe recovered the fumble and the Warriors went into the break with their 20-point lead intact.

For the game Wolfe had 10 tackles, including three tackles for a loss.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Big players make big plays at key times and it’s over and over and over again for him. He’s been our defensive leader all year,” Walker said.