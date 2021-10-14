High school football: West finds its spark and pulls away from South for 29-13 win

After a first half largely dominated at the line of scrimmage by the visitors, West Albany was looking for just one spark to get some momentum in the right direction.
It came in the form of two pass plays, and the defense had South Albany on its heels the rest of the way.
Tyler Hart-McNally and DeMarcus Houston caught two Michael Cale passes to get the Bulldogs back to even on the scoreboard. Fourth-ranked West turned the tide and never let the RedHawks get comfortable, pulling away Thursday night for a 29-13 Mid-Willamette Conference football win at Memorial Stadium.
“Just play a drive without a bunch of penalties and make the one play,” West coach Brian Mehl said of the request of his team, which trailed 7-0 at halftime after the Bulldogs had seven penalties in the first two quarters to South’s three.
“The second half, we just needed to get that first one. DJ (Houston) made a really good catch in the end zone. Then once we got that the energy was where it needed to be. Our defense in the second half was outstanding, especially on first down.”
South (4-3, 2-3 MWC) had five runs for a total of 6 yards and was 2-of-6 passing for 12 yards on first downs after halftime.
After the RedHawks’ three-and-out on offense to open the third quarter, Hart-McNally broke a tackle at the point of his short catch and turned it into a 17-yarder. Four plays later from the South 36, Cale rolled left and founda tightly covered Houston in the back of the end zone to tie the game.
Following another abbreviated drive for the RedHawks, West (7-0, 5-0) got as far as the South 5 before settling for a Juan Zaragoza-Perez 22-yard field goal to take the lead for good.
Donavyn Weddle’s interception of RedHawks quarterback Kaden Younger came two plays before Cale found room to run up the middle then down the left sideline in front of his team’s bench and hustled 62 yards for the score.
Cale said the defensive end who had provided pressure from the outside earlier in the game didn’t even look at him.
“I’m just glad that guy went so I could pull it and run,” the senior quarterback said. “We had three great blocks that I wouldn’t have sprung on if we didn’t have.”
Leaning heavy on the run, South then got its initial first down of the second half before Tyler Seiber was stopped for no gain on third- and fourth-down plays needing 2 yards from the West 44.
The Bulldogs gave the ball right back on the next snap as Cale had trouble with a handoff. But the RedHawks again turned it over on downs.
One play later, Hart-McNally found his initial path to run not available before finding another option and scoring from 63 yards out.
“It looked real clogged on the right side and I saw my center (Spencer Hedding) pancake the nose guard,” he said. “It looked like the left side cutback was really open and I just green.”
After one more West defensive stop, Hart-McNally nearly had another touchdown but was tackled at the South 1 after a 33-yard run. Cale dove across the goal line to make it 29-7 with 4:46 left in the game.
The RedHawks answered with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Younger to DeShawn Gilliam.
South had four penalties in the second half to West’s five, but the RedHawks’ flags proved more damaging due to the long-yardage offensive downs.
“We started getting in bad situations. The penalties started to bite us,” South co-coach Jeff Louber said. “We weren’t in very good field position because of them and we were always playing behind the sticks. It was difficult to gain that momentum back that you had in the first half.”
The Bulldogs have won 16 straight games against the RedHawks and lead the all-time series 30-17.
West was unable to take advantage of South’s failed fake punt early in the game that gave the Bulldogs the ball at the RedHawk 33. The home team went backwards on its drive thanks to three penalties and had to punt.
From its own 3, South drove 97 yards in nine plays and took the lead on Jedidiah “Diah” Kollaer’s 3-yard touchdown run. Tyler Seiber ran 48 yards on the third play of the possession and later had a 13-yard run.
The RedHawks later had a 15-play drive that ended in a turnover on downs at the Bulldog 8.
South had 91 first-half yards, all on the ground, and West 58 total, of which 37 were rushing.
“Defensively, I felt great,” Louber said of the first half. “Our kids were playing well and they were rallying to the football, getting hats on the football and eliminating what they were able to do.”
Cale finished 9-of-17 passing for 112 yards, 91 of which came after halftime.
“I thought we were playing really stiff in the first half,” Cale said. “I thought the plays were there. There were two touchdowns that could have been thrown and I just didn’t capitalize on them. I thought in the second half our O-line stepped up. We made some adjustments.”
Hart-McNally led the Bulldogs in rushing with 96 yards on three carries and Cale 79 yards on four attempts.
Seiber had 110 yards rushing on 16 tries plus three catches for a team-best 40 yards for the RedHawks.
Next week, West goes to third-ranked Silverton on Friday for a game that will likely decide the conference title. South continues its chase of a 5A state playoff berth on Saturday, Oct. 23, at Central.
