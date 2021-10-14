High school football: West finds its spark and pulls away from South for 29-13 win

After a first half largely dominated at the line of scrimmage by the visitors, West Albany was looking for just one spark to get some momentum in the right direction.

It came in the form of two pass plays, and the defense had South Albany on its heels the rest of the way.

Tyler Hart-McNally and DeMarcus Houston caught two Michael Cale passes to get the Bulldogs back to even on the scoreboard. Fourth-ranked West turned the tide and never let the RedHawks get comfortable, pulling away Thursday night for a 29-13 Mid-Willamette Conference football win at Memorial Stadium.

“Just play a drive without a bunch of penalties and make the one play,” West coach Brian Mehl said of the request of his team, which trailed 7-0 at halftime after the Bulldogs had seven penalties in the first two quarters to South’s three.

“The second half, we just needed to get that first one. DJ (Houston) made a really good catch in the end zone. Then once we got that the energy was where it needed to be. Our defense in the second half was outstanding, especially on first down.”

South (4-3, 2-3 MWC) had five runs for a total of 6 yards and was 2-of-6 passing for 12 yards on first downs after halftime.