High school girls basketball: Defense leads Corvallis to 5A state quarterfinals

Corvallis High built a big, early lead Saturday night that Churchill slowly but steadily chewed away at, drawing some nerves from the front-running Spartans.

What had been an 11-point lead in the third quarter was down to four in the fourth, and Corvallis turned to its defense to finish the job in the biggest game of the season to date.

The Spartans allowed just four points over the final four-plus minutes and made enough free throws to hold off the Lancers 42-37 in an OSAA 5A girls basketball round of 16 to advance to the state tournament.

“I was nervous because I messed up a few times. But I feel like we have trust in each other and we knew that we would get it back,” said Corvallis sophomore Holland Jensen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots with 15 seconds left to push the lead to five then picked off a cross-court pass to clinch the victory.

Fifth-seeded Corvallis (20-6) moves on to play fourth-seeded Ridgeview in a state quarterfinal at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at Gill Coliseum. Ridgeview defeated visiting La Salle 48-26 on Saturday.

CHS sophomore Marlee Hammer was the topic of conversation after she played a big role in holding Churchill senior wing Stella Scott, one of the Midwestern League’s top players, to seven points.

“Marlee Hammer all year has been a defender for us and just shut her down. Frustrated her, made everything difficult,” Spartans coach Dan Miller said. “Sevennah (Van De Riet) did a great job on their post player (Rivers Richardson), kept us in the game. Defense won the game.”

Corvallis senior Elka Prechel called Hammer’s defense on Scott “everything. It’s mostly what we’re riding on, honestly. We can do anything on offense, but if you can’t stop anybody you can’t win. She shuts down the best player every game.”

Churchill (18-7), the 12th seed in the OSAA bracket, had its moments offensively. But Corvallis always made plays to ensure the momentum didn’t swing too far.

The Spartans extended an eight-point halftime lead to 11 twice in the third quarter, first on a Prechel 3-pointer and later a Van De Riet layup.

As Corvallis struggled to take care of the ball, with eight turnovers in the third, Churchill put together a 6-0 run to make it 26-21. The margin was again five when Van De Riet made two free throws and Prechel another 3, helping the Spartans carry a seven-point lead to the fourth despite the turnover trouble.

The Corvallis lead shrank to four on a Dahlia Rodman 3-pointer with 4:17 left.

The Spartans’ Sydney Conklin missed the front end of a 1-and-1 opportunity with 3:26 to go, but Van De Riet grabbed the rebound, was foul and made two free throws of her own.

The game’s next score came on a Richardson layin with 53 seconds remaining, but Conklin made two at the line shortly after to push the lead back to six.

Richardson got the rebound on the second of two Hammer free throw misses with 22 seconds left but immediately lost the ball, which Van De Riet recovered. That set up the game’s final sequence with Jensen going back to the foul line, where she was 5 of 6 in the fourth quarter.

Jensen, Prechel and Van De Riet all had 10 points for the Spartans, who have now won eight straight games. Conklin added five points, Hammer four and Taylor Brasfield three.

MaeAni Dotts led Churchill, of Eugene, with eight points.

