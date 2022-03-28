High school girls basketball: Motivated by defeats, Philomath put in the work on way to 4A title

A three-point loss at Stayton three weeks before the state tournament turned out to be a good thing for the Philomath High girls basketball team.

The top-ranked Warriors had won 12 straight games, a stretch that included two wins against No. 2 Cascade, heading into the Feb. 17 Oregon West Conference road contest.

Philomath senior guard Sage Kramer called the defeat to a team the Warriors had defeated by 19 points at home 23 days earlier “a wake-up call” and a sign that her team needed to pick up its work ethic.

From that point, the players spent time before and after practice shooting and doing individual drills. All on their own and without coach Ben Silva and his staff pushing them to do so.

Kramer said that showed her team’s maturity “and their willingness to be able to do that. I was really happy with it because I’m definitely the type that wants to be as prepared as possible. I will go and overwork just to make sure that I’m ready, and I was super happy they worked so hard.”

Philomath showed the progress it had made when it got to Marshfield High School in Coos Bay for the 4A state tournament earlier this month.

Despite a severely sprained ankle for Kramer, the team’s star player, in the opening game, the Warriors rolled through Mazama (58-30) and Hidden Valley (44-28) before pulling away from Corbett for a 46-35 win in the championship game to finish 22-4.

Two years ago, heavy favorite Philomath reached the state tournament site in Forest Grove only to learn no games would be played due to the onset of the pandemic. Last year, the Warriors fell to Hidden Valley in overtime of the 4A Showcase tournament at Marshfield. The OSAA didn’t hold postseason events in the 2020-21 school year.

A motivated Warriors squad went back to Marshfield hungry for what it had missed out on.

“They were just very focused this year, especially with the senior leadership” of Kramer, K Bacho, Reagan Larson and Cassidy Lewis, Silva said. “My group, I think it brought them together more. They were focused. They felt what it was like to lose in a championship game and they didn’t want to feel that again. They put a ton of work in.”

The Warriors were at the top of their game defensively at the tournament, as opponents averaged 31 points a game and shot just 23.7%. Philomath had a plus-12.7 rebounding margin, including a 48-31 edge against Corbett in the championship game.

Kramer had 23 points, 12 rebounds and four steals in the title game and was the lone unanimous pick on the all-tournament first team.

About midway through the first quarter of the quarterfinal against Mazama, Kramer jumped, came down and landed on someone’s foot and twisted her ankle. She hadn’t had a sprained ankle in about five years, which had her concerned.

Going into the semifinal against Hidden Valley, she wasn’t sure if she would be able to play but still finished with 17 points. Against Corbett, Kramer felt as though she was “maybe like 75” percent and her taped-up ankle slowed her down considerably.

But, she said, “there was no way I wasn’t going to play.”

Teammate Abigail Brown, a junior post, had 11 points, six rebounds and five blocks versus Corbett and was named to the all-tournament second team after three strong games.

Kramer, who will play collegiately at NAIA’s Westmont College in California, led the tournament in average points (20.7), rebounds (9.7) and free-throw percentage (87.5) and was second in steals (4.0).

Brown was first in blocks (3.0) and sixth in scoring (12.0). Junior guard/post Ingrid Hellesto was first in offensive rebounds (4.0). Junior guard Hailie Couture was second in assists (3.7).

As they had all season, the Warriors went out and proved they were more than a one-player show.

“Reagan is one of the best defenders in the state, if not the best. We put her on the best player when we’re in our man-to-man defense,” Silva said. “Ingrid and K do a fantastic job getting people moving up top when we run our zone stuff and just wrecking havoc. Hailie hit some big shots for us. Abigail had a fantastic tournament.”

Silva said his team was good but not great early in the season.

The Warriors “were kind of winning ugly” with new players at new positions and learning to find success as a group.

Philomath had two December wins against Junction City, a 4A playoff team, a win versus Hidden Valley as well as a loss to Silverton and a win against Crook County, both 5A state quarterfinalists.

The Warriors lost in early January to Corvallis, another 5A tournament team, before reeling off 12 wins in a row. A late-February defeat to Ridgeview, the eventual 5A third-place winner, was good preparation for what Philomath would soon face in the playoffs.

The Warriors used last season’s loss to Hidden Valley as fuel and constant motivation. They remembered “that horrible feeling,” Kramer said, adding that her team would do anything to avoid those emotions again.

Philomath headed to Coos Bay after a 17-point home win against Henley in the 4A round of 16.

Throughout the season and again at the state tournament, the Warriors learned that it isn’t easy being the No. 1 team. The nerves set in, but Philomath separated itself from the best that the 4A classification had to offer.

“Everybody is out to get you. You always get everyone’s best game,” Kramer said. “I like being the underdog and coming in and upsetting teams. I think it was a little bit harder. We had to remember, ‘we put in the work, we’re ready for this. We are the best team.’ We told ourselves that.”

