High school girls basketball: Raiders hold off Spartans down the stretch

Crescent Valley High had just enough answers for a Corvallis squad that would never go away.

The Raiders would take the lead for good in the first half and lead by double digits before halftime behind the hot shooting of guard Gabby Bland. The Spartans made their rivals earn a victory all the way to the final minute.

Seventh-ranked CV overcame some late turnovers and missed free throws to hold off No. 2 Corvallis on Thursday for a 60-54 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball road win.

“I think it shows that they have a lot of heart,” Crescent Valley coach Eric Gower said. “There were a lot of chances that we could have folded. But we just kept battling. When things weren’t going our way, we found a way. I’m really proud of them for that. We’ve got things we’ve got to work on and clean up, so we get back and work on that.”

The Spartans (9-3, 3-1) trailed by 14 in the second quarter, got as close as seven, then found themselves behind the Raiders (9-4, 4-0) again by 14 entering the final period.

Sevennah Van De Riet’s steal and transition basket with 4:08 had Corvallis back within seven at 48-41.

The Spartans answered a Bland 3-pointer with deep balls by Taylor Brasfield and Elka Prechel to make it a five-point game with 1:47 left. Prechel’s 3 with 31 seconds left made it 54-51.

But Corvallis couldn’t get any more shots to fall, and CV sealed the game making 3 of 4 foul shots to take sole possession of first place in an extremely competitive Mid-Willamette early in the conference schedule.

“We were down 15 a couple points in the game and we just won’t go away,” said Spartans coach Dan Miller said. “I think we kind of apply that to the season and figure we’ll be back the next game.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Bland had a game-high 23 points. Charlotte Patel added 15 points and Nicole Huang 14 for the Raiders. Prechel had 20 (with four 3-pointers), Brasfield 10 and Van De Riet nine for the Spartans.

Both teams have proven through the first six weeks of the season that their 5A coaches poll rankings are legitimate.

Corvallis has wins against No. 6 Silverton and 4A No. 1 Philomath, with close losses to No. 1 Willamette and No. 7 Springfield. Crescent Valley has defeated Springfield, No. 3 West Albany and 4A No. 6 Marist.

CV has seven straight wins heading into next Thursday’s home game with Central.

“I think we’re just doing a better job of doing little things. Boxing out, matching up better, and then we just started hitting some shots,” Gower said, noting that there were games early in the season where his team was shooting in the 25% range.

He also added that his team has improved its aggressive play.

“We’re not aggressive by nature, but when we are we’re a pretty athletic team. So we’ve got to channel that aggression and keep going at people,” Gower said.

Bland is a high-level scoring threat, helping lead what Gower calls “a complete team.”

He says the group includes a lot of girls who can make plays, including freshmen Taelyn Bentley, Haley Bland and Kamden Mitchell

“Nicole and Gabby can attack, and Charlotte is doing a good job stepping up and being that third player for us,” the coach said. “What’s exciting for me is their potential, because we can play a lot better. So we’ve got to get focused on getting better and knowing teams are going to be coming for us.”

For Corvallis, Prechel, Van De Riet, Olivia Amoth, Sydney Conklin and Kylie Sullivan are the senior on a team with a lot of varsity experience.

Miller said the players were upset with the loss. But he expects they’ll respond, just as they did after the previous defeats. Next up is a Monday home game against West Albany.

“We’ll bounce back,” Miller said. “But we’re feeling as good as you can after a tough loss.”

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.