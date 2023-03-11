Gill Coliseum became the place where Crescent Valley played its best basketball the past two seasons.

The Raiders were considered underdogs based on their tournament seeds, ninth in 2022 and sixth this year, but not by the way they played.

CV got back to the OSAA 5A girls basketball championship game Friday night. It didn’t turn out as the Raiders had hoped, falling 44-29 to top-seeded Springfield in a rematch of last year’s title tilt, in which the local team prevailed.

But an expectation has been set in Eric Gower’s program that Gill is the reward for an above-average season, and there’s magic to be found when you reach the Oregon State campus in early March.

“I think we felt some pressure but also excitement about the whole thing,” CV senior guard Nicole Huang said. “We had so much fun here and we’re really grateful for the opportunity to play here. So we just wanted to maximize our time in the tournament and make the best of it.”

Huang said she never would have expected finishing the season on Ralph Miller Court on the final night of the state tournament when her high school career began. But Crescent Valley did it twice.

“I’m so proud of us. I think we’ve come so far,” she said.

A second-place finish Friday capped off a two-year run in which the Raiders won seven postseason games.

Crescent Valley went into the season without two key players off the 2022 title team who decided to play volleyball this winter after helping the Raiders to the first state championship in that sport in November.

But CV had eight others, led by seniors Gabby Bland and Huang, who returned with the experience of knowing what it took to get to Gill and how to win when they got there.

Seniors Molly Campbell and Greta Koegler, junior Charlotte Patel and sophomores Gabby Bland, Kelsey Bottaro and Chloe Buford also had roles of various types and sizes on the championship team. They were united in their desire to return.

Gower, in his sixth year leading the program, was asked whether he thought he could have imagined his team getting back to the title game despite the adversity of losing players.

“I couldn’t be prouder of them. It hurt, but other girls stepped up and I’m proud of the way they battled,” he said.

The Raiders will start next season without the seniors. Campbell, Gabby Bland and Campbell were starters and Koegler a key reserve on this year’s team. Gower said they “have left a profound impact on this program. All four of them have worked really hard. Gabby and Nicole have played four years of varsity, and the two of them are relentless in their work ethic and their drive to make this team better.”

With Huang’s tenacious style leading the way, Crescent Valley has won a lot of games the past two seasons with its defense, just as it did in Thursday’s semifinal win against La Salle. The Raiders held the Falcons to six points over the last 12 minutes, allowing CV to pull away and win by a dozen.

That followed a quarterfinal win against Mid-Willamette Conference rival South Albany in which the Raiders had to fight all the way to the finish to advance on the championship side of the bracket.

Patel said once her team got back to the state championship game that she had confidence it would happen.

“But the past two games have been really close. It surprises me that we got here and I get to do it with my teammates, but I kind of knew we had it all along,” she said.

Added Gabby Bland: “I knew we could do it. We had a rough patch … but we’re always better at the end of the season.”

The Raiders lost two straight conference road games in mid-January at Central and Silverton. But from there, they went into the state playoffs winning 10 of 11 in a stretch that included victories against state tournament teams in South Albany and Silverton.

Then the Raiders made quick work of Summit, 50-19, in a round-of-16 home game to head back to Gill.

Gower said the previous season’s success gave his players the confidence and belief that another special run was within reach.

“There were times this season where we were down and never gave up. There were times in this tournament we got down,” the coach said. “We didn’t lose ourselves. We stayed calm, we stayed playing hard and I think that’s because of the battles we’ve been through as a group.”