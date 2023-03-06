Six area players have been selected to the all-Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball first team, as voted on by the conference’s coaches.

Corvallis junior Marlee Hammer, Crescent Valley senior’s Gabby Bland and Nicole Huang, Lebanon seniors Haley Hargis and Hallie Jo Miller and South Albany freshman Taylor Donaldson were all named to the first team.

Crescent Valley and South Albany play in a 5A state quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gill Coliseum. Corvallis and Lebanon also advanced to the state playoffs.

Silverton junior Kyleigh Brown is the player of the year. Silverton’s Alyssa Ogle’s is the coach of the year.